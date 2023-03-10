Will Cason Wallace play in the SEC Tournament? One more update before the games begin.

On the eve of their Southeastern Conference Tournament opener, Kentucky basketball players Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler are all dealing with injuries.

Who will play for the Wildcats on Friday night?

UK associate coach Orlando Antigua met with reporters for a late-night night press conference Thursday and confirmed that both Wallace and Fredrick went through a full practice with the team earlier in the day.

“They did practice today. So we’ll get a chance to see how they’re feeling tomorrow,” Antigua said. “They both went through a full practice, and we’ll see how they feel in the morning when we go to shootaround.”

Kentucky will play Vanderbilt on Friday night in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Antigua said Thursday night that UK wouldn’t necessarily be extra cautious with Wallace this weekend, even with the NCAA Tournament now just a week away. He noted the importance of getting back into game shape, as long as Wallace feels he can play at a high level this week.

“If he can go, he’s gotta go,” Antigua said. “You want to keep the rhythm going. You want to keep the intensity that your body has to take, playing the minutes that he’s played. And also you want to start loosening up the ankle — or the injury — if you have anything going, you don’t want to wait for that.”

Social media posts from the official UK basketball account Thursday showed Fredrick putting up shots during the team’s shootaround in Nashville and Wallace wearing his practice jersey during another team activity.

Toward the end of the Vanderbilt-Louisiana State game late Thursday night, SEC Network announcers Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw — who were present for UK’s shootaround earlier in the day — discussed the Wildcats’ injury issues. In addition to confirming that Fredrick participated in the practice, Bradshaw mentioned that Wallace was seemingly improving.

“Cason Wallace was looking healthier,” he said.

Wheeler did not participate in Thursday’s shootaround and is not expected to play this weekend.

Vanderbilt defeated LSU on Thursday night to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Kentucky on Friday. The game will tip off around 9:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Wallace suffered what UK has termed a “lower leg injury” after rolling his ankle while planting for a jump shot early in the second half against Vanderbilt last week. He immediately left the game and was taken to the Wildcats locker room shortly thereafter. He did not return to the game, which Kentucky lost 68-66.

The Cats also played Saturday without Wallace but still managed to upset Arkansas 88-79 in Fayetteville to earn the 3 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament. Coach John Calipari said after that game that Wallace had been ruled out the day before.

Fredrick suffered a rib injury after a collision with a courtside cameraman during Kentucky’s win over Florida on Feb. 4. The senior guard tried to play in UK’s next game — an 88-73 home loss to Arkansas — but was still bothered by the injury and ended up sitting out the next four games. He has since played seven minutes against Auburn on Feb. 25, 28 minutes against Vanderbilt on March 1 and 15 minutes at Arkansas on Saturday, though he’s still not close to 100 percent.

Though Fredrick didn’t score against the Razorbacks, he did have four assists and zero turnovers, handling some point guard duties with Wallace and Wheeler out of the lineup.

“If he did not play, we would not have won the game,” Calipari said afterward. “And he was hurt. And he played anyway.”

Wheeler, who began the season as an All-SEC selection and Kentucky’s starting point guard, has missed the past eight games with an ankle injury, and Calipari announced last week that the UK senior also had a “minor procedure” unrelated to his ankle injury. Wheeler’s timetable for recovery extends into next week, based on Calipari’s previous comments regarding his status.

If Kentucky wins Friday night, the Wildcats will play the winner of Texas A&M and Arkansas at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The SEC title game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

