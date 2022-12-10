Casket with Atatiana Jefferson’s name thrown on Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s lawn

A casket painted with the names of Atatiana Jefferson and other people killed in shootings by Fort Worth police officers was thrown in the front yard of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s home on Saturday morning, according to a police report and photos of the casket posted on social media.

A police report says a caller reported that an unknown person in a gray van pulled up and dumped the casket in Parker’s yard about 8:30 a.m. Photos posted to Facebook show a gray casket splattered with red paint that looks like dripping blood. “Atatiana” is painted on the top in red along with “#SAYHERNAME” in white.

The incident is being investigated as a terroristic threat, according to the police report. Police have not announced any arrests.

A spokesperson for Parker directed questions to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released at this time.

Jefferson was shot through a window at her home by Officer Aaron Dean, who was responding to a neighbor’s call about doors open at the house on Oct. 12, 2019. Dean resigned from the department two days later. His trial on a murder indictment began last week. Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday, and Dean’s defense team will begin presenting its case Monday.

According to the photos, other names on the casket included Dacion Steptoe, who was fatally shot by a Fort Worth officer after police said Steptoe shot and killed Officer Garrett Hull during a robbery investigation in September 2018.

Parker was elected mayor in June 2021.