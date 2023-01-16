Casivo Sweden And Casivo UK Celebrate 5 Years

Casivo

ST JULIAN, Malta, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casivo was created by casino enthusiasts with a genuine interest in gaming, computers, and technology who have been working within the gambling industry for several years.

This week, Casivo UK and Casivo Sweden celebrate being live for 5 years and for providing their website visitors with information on the best gambling sites, the different features of gambling, exclusive bonuses, and the latest gambling sites, as well as in-depth game and site reviews.

Finding The Best Online Casino For You

Both Casivo UK and Casivo Sweden are committed to providing you with the best casino guide in the UK and Sweden.

The experienced team at Casivo reviews online casinos by using stringent guidelines to ensure that you are offered only the most reputable, safe, verified, and licensed online casinos currently available in the UK and Sweden.

Some of the Casivo team's criteria include:

Safety

The most important part of the Casivo Team’s testing criteria is that an online casino must have a valid gambling license from their respective country to guarantee players’ safety.

Selection of games

A site is only as good as its selection of casino games.

Casivo assures that the websites it features have a wide range of slots, table games, and live casino options, as well as utilizing software from the best providers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Playtech.

Design and User Friendliness

As many players are now choosing to play online games on their mobile devices, it is essential that a casino site have good usability, interface, and navigation and can be easy to use across all devices.

Customer Support

Every online casino site displayed on Casivo must have a good customer service team that is friendly and helpful, as well as offering availability during prime gaming times, like evenings and weekends.

Banking Methods

Technology is constantly evolving, so it is important for online casinos to provide their customers with a selection of different banking methods, along with the option to use e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, and cryptocurrency.

Fast Pay-outs

Casivo includes payouts and how fast the operator processes withdrawals in its testing criteria to avoid frustrating paying players.

The online casinos listed on the Casivo website must pay e-wallets within 24 hours and complete standard card transactions within a few days to ensure that you don’t have to wait around too long for your winnings to arrive in your account.

