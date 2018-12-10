Casio EDIFICE ECB800: Behind the design

The ECB800 is a chronograph designed with the spirit of motorsports in mind; a watch made for both competitors and race fans.

The timepiece's forged bezel design pops out in the eye of the beholder and has the iconic EDIFICE logo that can be seen on the nose of the Toro Rosso Formula 1 cars engraved into the band. It includes a full-dot STN LCD and super illuminator LED lights, as well as oversized side buttons for a comfortable grip and easy handling.

It features Tough Solar Power, which allows it to utilize even the weakest light sources to operate the watch. The solar cells are so small and inconspicuous that they can be integrated easily into every watch face design.

But what about its uses? Well, there are several beyond traditional timekeeping.

The watch offers extensive lap time features that include the ability to set up target lap times, which triggers a 30-second countdown to the target time on each lap. This feature affords race fans the ability to predict when the cars will come back around the track and gauge how fast they are going. Lap times are recorded down to 1/1000th of a second, with a 200-lap memory.

Additionally, the watch includes an inset dial that displays the average speed, making it valuable not only for the race teams in the paddock, but the spectators who want a more in-depth look into the on-track action.

The technology doesn't end there. As hinted at in our previous piece, the chronograph possesses smartphone link capability through The EDIFICE Connected app that will automatically pair it with your timepiece through Bluetooth. Additionally, connectivity enables the Accurate Time System that adjusts the time as the consumer’s location changes.

To learn more, visit the official website HERE.