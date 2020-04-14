'Casino Royale' voted the best James Bond movie of all time

Daniel Craig and Eva Green in Casino Royale (Credit: MGM/Sony Pictures)

Casino Royale has been crowned the best James Bond movie of all time.

Daniel Craig's first role in the tux, from 2006, scooped the most votes in a poll set up by IMDb, beating Pierce Brosnan's GoldenEye.

In fact, with Casino Royale and GoldenEye as the two finalists, Royale won by a convincing 70.8% to 29.2%, with nearly 4,500 votes being cast.

Classic Bond instalments Goldfinger and Dr. No were beaten to the final by the more recent movies in the polling.

Sean Bean and Pierce Brosnan in GoldenEye (Credit: MGM/United Artists)

Casino Royale was the third adaptation of Ian Fleming's 1953 novel in the 007 series, helmed by Martin Campbell.

Many hailed it as a return to form, dispensing with the excessive gadgetry of previous movies and focussing more on plot.

It found Bond head-to-head with Mads Mikkelsen's Le Chiffre, banker to terrorist cells and high-stakes poker enthusiast.

The best #Bond movie of all time is... — IMDb (@IMDb) April 13, 2020

The movie also introduced Eva Green's Vesper Lynd, the treasury agent who Bond falls for.

Lynd's death in the movie is said to have echoes in the forthcoming 25th film, No Time To Die, Craig's last as 007, due out in November.

It finds Bond coming out of retirement to take on the case of a missing scientist, before tussling with Rami Malek’s new villain, Safin.

We are down to the final two: #GoldenEye vs. #CasinoRoyale! Get your votes in for the #BestBondMovieEver and may the best #Bond win. pic.twitter.com/7BOFK5uFkB — IMDb (@IMDb) April 13, 2020

Spectre, The Man With The Golden Gun, Skyfall and The Spy Who Love Me also made it to the quarter finals.

The less popular movies, according to the voting, included Octopussy, The Living Daylights, A View To A Kill and Moonraker.