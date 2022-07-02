Cashing in on Phillips and Raphinha gives a club like Leeds no guarantees

Jonathan Wilson
·6 min read

The good news for Leeds is that last season’s injury crisis means they have had plenty of practice playing without their stars. The bad news is that this time it’s permanent. Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are both on their way and so Leeds, suddenly but not unpredictably, are cast in the familiar position of a club on the rise seeing their greatest assets are stripped away and needing to rebuild. The inevitability of the pattern is one of the great sadnesses of the financial structures of modern football.

Phillips is 26. He was born in Leeds. He is a Leeds fan. He joined the academy when he was 14. He has played more than 200 league games for the club. But not even the most blinkered Leeds fan could realistically blame him for accepting an offer from Manchester City. He will make far more money, play under one of the greatest coaches ever and be in contention for the most prestigious prizes. Leeds, in fact, may think themselves lucky they were able to keep him for so long.

Related: Forget the thrill of the chase, only rarely do football’s biggest signings work out | Jonathan Wilson

Raphinha is 25. When he was 19 he made the hop from Brazil to Portugal, moving from Vitória Guimarães to Sporting before going on to Rennes, from where Leeds picked him up in 2020. For him, each club has been a step up the ladder; it’s no criticism to say that from the moment he arrived at Leeds he was looking at where he could go next. Assuming Chelsea are where he ends up, that is a clear progression and perhaps all the more important in a World Cup year as he seeks to confirm his place in the Brazil side. Again, that is simply how modern football is: nobody has let anybody down or performed an act of betrayal.

This is the problem for clubs below the elite level. Whether you develop your own players or sign promising talent from elsewhere, eventually somebody richer comes and takes them away (what Leeds did to Rennes is, of course, no different to what Chelsea and City are doing to them; as Blackadder observed to Baldrick: “It is the way of the world … I am annoyed and so I kick the cat, the cat pounces on the mouse and finally the mouse bites you on the behind.”)

Some clubs manage the transition better than others. Leeds’ owners have openly spoken of Leicester as a model, buying young, then developing, selling and replenishing. It is pretty much the only way to be if you are not one of the elite; the mess at Everton shows what can happen to clubs who don’t accept their stepping-stone status but try to compete by focusing on ready-made talent that has faltered elsewhere; some experience can help, some bargains are to be had, but as a wholesale policy it is costly and doomed.

But it is brutally hard. The rich can afford mistakes. Manchester United have made almost nothing but mistakes over the past decade and yet they linger as perennial top-four challengers. Chelsea can spend £100m on Romelu Lukaku and, when it goes wrong, pack him off for a meagre loan fee without any real consequences for their budget. Wealth offers insulation.

If a club such as Leicester gamble on a slightly more expensive option and it goes wrong, the consequences would be severe: perhaps they have to offload a player early before he is at peak value and before they have a replacement lined up; perhaps they then can’t afford the replacement for a player they have planned to sell, and that has a knock-on effect in future seasons.

Leeds probably would rather have moved on only one this summer and one next, but they should end up with around £110m as compensation. That represents an opportunity, but it is one fraught with risk. Liverpool used the sale of Philippe Coutinho to fund the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, and so became the principal beneficiaries of Paris Saint-Germain’s world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona. That Tottenham landed a young Christian Eriksen as part of their splurge after the sale of Gareth Bale was meagre consolation for the lack of impact made by the other six signings.

Rasmus Kristensen playing for RB Salzburg
Rasmus Kristensen has been reunited with Jesse Marsch having previously played under him at RB Salzburg. Photograph: Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Just because Liverpool signed two top-class players, which worked, and Tottenham went for seven, which didn’t, doesn’t mean there is any more general lesson to be drawn in how a windfall should be spent. Liverpool and Spurs were at different levels and at different points in their development.

Even if Leeds could find a pair of £50m talents willing to join, the chances are they leave in a year or two, landing them back in much the same position they are now. But the priority for Leeds is surely not only to strengthen their squad but to deepen it, to mitigate the sort of problems that blighted them amid last season’s injury crisis.

Related: Frenkie de Jong on Chelsea’s list as they monitor move by Manchester United

The attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson and the right-back Rasmus Kristensen have already arrived from RB Salzburg for a combined fee of £41m. Aaronson was a long-term target, while Kristensen played under Jesse Marsch at Salzburg for two years before the manager moved to RB Leipzig. Nothing is guaranteed when players move clubs, but both should fit the philosophy. The 25-year-old Spanish holding midfielder Marc Roca has signed from Bayern for £10m; he may or may not work, but again he fits the model of a relatively cheap signing used to a similar style of play with room for development.

Raphinha’s departure leaves an obvious attacking shortfall. The 21-year-old Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere has been linked with a move from Club Brugge and, after the experience of last season, it seems likely there could be a move for another forward as well, ideally one who can play wide.

Everything will depend on the individuals, but the thinking behind Leeds’s signings looks promising. No signing, though, is ever a guaranteed success; Leeds have been forced, as other clubs of their stature habitually are, into a series of gambles. And that means through no real fault of their own they begin the season amid uncertainty and under pressure.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Where the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup-winning team ranks among the greats

    Determining the best Stanley Cup winning-teams in post-expansion NHL history, and where this dominant Avalanche squad fits into the equation.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • J.T. Poston opens 4-stroke lead in PGA's John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round. “I feel great,” Poston said. “My last few rounds out here have been great going back into last week, so just going to try an

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail