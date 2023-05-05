Cashiers NC Brava Shake Roofing Company, Braswell Construction Group, Receives 2022 Excellence Award for Shake Installation

CASHIERS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / One of the largest Brava contractors in the nation, and one of the only preferred Brava contractors in the Southeast, Braswell Construction Group (BCG), is honored to receive Brava's Excellence Award for 2022. Brava awarded BCG for the quality and craftsmanship of the ‘Lake Forest Shake' roof they installed on a custom DreamBuilt home located in Reynolds, Lake Oconee. This immaculate and newsworthy home by Lake Oconee's top builder DreamBuilt, with Shake roof by Braswell Construction Group, was the first home built in the new luxury development of Homesteads which is part of Reynolds Lake Oconee. Not only was this the first home to be completed in this 5-star development, but the home has paved the way for other homes in Homestead to have the luxury look of synthetic slate and shake.

Braswell Construction Group, Thursday, May 4, 2023, Press release picture

Braswell Construction Group is recognized in Georgia as the top roofing specialist for real cedar shake, real slate and synthetic shake/slate roofing, and prides itself on its high-quality service. One attribute that separates BCG from other Georgia roofing contractors is that they are one of very few installers of Brava Roof Tile that is certified. Additionally, BCG has recently been awarded ‘Brava Preferred Contractor' making this the first roofing company recognized for this honor in the state of Georgia. Once named as a ‘Brava Preferred Contractor', the provider is considered among the best in the industry known for their experience and commitment to quality roofing.

More information about Brava products can be found on the company website via: https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com/brava-roofing

BCG offers premium shake and slate roofing options for customers wanting to improve the look and function of their home. The expanding category of synthetic roofing products cater to homeowners, builders, and remodelers who prefer renewable resources that come with the advantage of extreme durability and longevity yet want the look of natural slate or shake roofs. Braswell Construction Group explains that synthetic slate roofing is a mixture of recycled rubber and plastic put into molds that are taken from real slate and shake roofing. As contrasted to real slate & shake roofing, this is less costly, lighter, and is much more resilient and durable because it can be installed without the concern of damaging the product. And just like the real slate & shake roofing, its life expectancy can also last a hundred years.

Advanced materials and manufacturing technologies give the synthetic products better resistance to weathering, greater durability, and longer lifespans than real slate or cedar, according to manufacturers. "The material is mimicked to obtain efficiency and also longer life over the natural product," says Chris Braswell, owner of BCG. "Other composite roofing materials pale in comparison to Brava. We use Brava products because they perfectly resemble the natural beauty of cedar shake roofs and slate roof shingles, but without the drawbacks and upkeep."

More information about BCG's Brava Roofing specialty slate and tile options can be found at: https://bravaroofer.com

About DreamBuilt

Founded in 1999, DreamBuilt was created with the mission of enhancing the lives of their clients and shaping a better lake community. With an approach focused on thoughtful design, quality construction, and craftsmanship of their work, DreamBuilt homes stand out in the landscape of Lake Oconee.

The four original DreamBuilt partners chose to move to the lake with their young families from various design and construction backgrounds in Atlanta. Jim and Paige Ruhl & Derek and Ann Welch set out to foster partnerships in the community with clients and trades to create a reputation of uncompromising excellence, always. As the lake community has grown, DreamBuilt has expanded its partnership to grow alongside it. The addition of Jep Pound and Haley Ruhl has allowed their business to continue to serve all clients - past, present and future - to the exceptional standard of personal attention and thoughtfulness that DreamBuilt was founded on.

About Braswell Construction Group

Braswell Construction Group is a leader in specialty roofing and in addition to being a Brava Preferred Contractor, the top Georgia Roofing Company is also a DaVinci Roofer Masterpiece Contractor, and Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor.

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Braswell Construction Group has been featured dozens of times in Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, CBS, Atlanta Leader among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia.

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Greensboro/Lake Oconee, Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, and their respective surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

Braswell Construction Group, Inc. Roofing & Restoration

