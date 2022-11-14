CASH X DAO Plans for Asia Expansion in 2022

CASH X DAO

Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cash X DAO plans to further expand its Asian community in the next three years. Samwell, Co-Founder of Cash X DAO, says the organization will continue to look at web3.0 opportunities in Asia, with possible plans to establish new hubs in the region.

Cash X DAO’s history spans years on blockchain development, the group has expanded to become one of the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) across America and Europe.

Mr. Samwell, Co-Founder of Cash X Dao is positive about the outlook for the Asian community expansion - “I see tremendous growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, especially the likes of China and South East Asia. A number of partnership discussions are already underway. The foray into the Asian web3.0 communities reflects our commitment to growing the global footprint of Cash X DAO and gives us access to such an important web3.0 community,” he said.

Cash X DAO provides a fully decentralized protocol on the Polygon chain. The protocol currently consists of the token CXDT, an information input system (Oracle) and a voting mechanism. At the same time, the literal thought behind the design of Cash X DAO ensures a foolproof system. Most important of all, Cash X DAO can prevent spamming of the community with bad ideas.

“The countries in Asia Pacific now represents only single digits of the Cash X DAO community. We are targeting a double digit in the next three years. Asia has a young population and a growing segment of creative individuals and strong believers which would support future growth for the Defi industry,” he said.

Cash X DAO has ventured into establishing a leadership position in the Defi and web3.0 industry in Asia with the release of a fully decentralized smart contract tailored for the China market, and subsequently expanding to other Asia countries in the end of the year.

Mr. Samwell, told reporters yesterday in a closed event that going forward, the focus would be on growing their position in the Defi and web3.0 space across Asia.

"We will put the majority of our efforts into expanding into China first, and subsequently Indonesia. China may be the largest emerging communities in the world, but Indonesia has a rapidly growing population and strong web3.0 believer communities that could eventually usurp China's primacy to become the largest emerging community in the world. Indonesia is also actively encouraging the entrance of foreign players into the field and its positive demographics and rapidly growing communities make it a great opportunity for international Web3.0 projects," Samwell noted.

Cash X DAO will increase its budget and manpower to prepare for the coming increase in demand and aims to provide exceptional web3.0 experience and tailored solutions to the community.

About CASH X DAO

CASH X DAO is an open source decentralized autonomous organization created on the Polygon blockchain in 2022. Cash X DAO provides a fully decentralized protocol on the Polygon chain. The protocol currently consists of the token CXDT, an information input system (Oracle) and a voting mechanism. At the same time, the literal thought behind the design of Cash X DAO ensures a foolproof system. Most important of all, Cash X DAO can prevent spamming of the community with bad ideas and ensure the stability, transparency and efficiency of the protocol. We have successfully cooperated with talented and experienced groups from all over the world. Today, Cash X DAO has rapidly grown into a global brand in the web3.0 space.



