Cash savings rates hit highest level in 13 years

Easy-access savings rates have risen to their highest level since 2009, earning savers hundreds of pounds more a year in interest.

Savers now earn 1.43pc in interest on the average easy-access account, according to financial data firm Moneyfacts – the highest rate in more than 13 years.

This means savers can earn £143 on a £10,000 savings pot whereas last December the average account paid 0.19pc and would have earned them just £19. A saver with £50,000 deposited would earn £720 today, compared with £95 a year ago.

Meanwhile the average rate on a notice savings account – where the provider must be given notice before funds are withdrawn – has risen to 2.26pc, the highest level since December 2008, up from 0.55pc last December.

This comes after the Bank of England increased the Bank Rate half a percentage point to 3.5pc last week.

Savings rates have soared from record lows in 2021 alongside repeated Bank Rate rises.

Rachel Springall of Moneyfacts also said there had been increased competition among new, so-called “challenger” banks.

She said: “One area of the market to see rates reach the highest levels since 2008 was one-year fixed rate bonds, a popular arena for challenger banks seeking savers’ deposits to fund their future lending.”

One-year fixed bonds have seen average rates hit a 14-year high of 3.51pc, up from 0.8pc this time last year. Generally the longer savers are willing to part with their money the more interest they will earn.

Moneyfacts said savings rates had risen for the 10th consecutive month for the first time since its records began in 2007.

But Ms Springall warned the golden era of high savings rates would not last forever and that the trend could begin to reverse next year.

She said: “The month-on-month rises between the average fixed bond and fixed Isa rates between the start of November and December was more subdued compared to the month prior, demonstrating a more muted attitude among providers re-pricing their deals.”

Ms Springall added: “This change in momentum may see rates move in the opposite direction as we enter 2023, as savings providers reassess their market positions during an unprecedented period of interest rate uncertainty. If providers cut back their rates, it can lead to other brands being more exposed on the top rate tables, leading to further cuts.”

The rate of inflation eased slightly in November but at 10.7pc it is still eroding savers' spending power.