Cash payments highest in a decade as households rely on notes and coins to budget

Use of cash has risen for the first time in a decade as families turn to notes and coins to help them budget during the cost-of-living crisis.

Cash was used to make 6.4bn payments in 2022, according to UK Finance, up 7pc on the prior year and accounting for 14pc of all transactions. The uptick halts years of steep declines in the use of cash.

Physical money use fell dramatically during the pandemic, declining by 35pc in 2020 alone compared with 2019.

UK Finance said: “Growing fears about inflation and the rising cost of living led to some consumers turning back to increased use of cash as a way of managing a limited budget.”

Despite the uptick, the banking lobby group said cash use is on course to halve over the next decade. It predicts that notes and coins will be used in less than 7pc of transactions by 2032.

Cash is being displaced by card transactions, contactless forms of payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and online banking. However, cash remains the second most frequently used payment method in the UK, behind debit card payments.

The decline in the use of notes and coins began well before the pandemic, falling from 61pc of all payments in 2007 to 14pc last year.

The shift to electronic payments has led to growing concern about groups who still rely heavily on cash. These include older people, those on low incomes and tourists who may face increased charges while spending abroad.

Ministers recently announced that banks will be forced to provide customers with free access to cash within three miles of their home under new laws to preserve paper money.

Regulators will be handed powers to impose limitless fines under plans to protect deposit and withdrawal services and ensure people won’t have to “trek for hours” for basic banking services.

High street banks will also be prevented from closing branches until they have put in place alternative provisions to ensure people can still access notes and coins.

More than 5,000 bank and building society branches have closed since January 2015. A further 206 branches are set to close by the end of 2023, according to Which?

Closures peaked in 2017, when 869 branches closed at a rate of over 70 a month, according to the consumer group.

UK Finance said the total number of payments made in the UK increased to 45.7bn last year, compared with 40.4bn in 2021. The big jump partly reflected the fact the people were shunning big weekly shops.

Its report said: “Many consumers are making larger numbers of small visits to supermarkets, rather than doing one large shop per month. This leads to a larger number of transactions for the same amount of shopping.”

Some plans to shut branches were shelved during the pandemic, and 369 were closed in 2020.

