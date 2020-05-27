Cash Money Records Covers June Rent for Hundreds of New Orleans Residents

Click here to read the full article.

Cash Money Records is giving back in a big way. The iconic rap label founded by Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams has donated over $225,000 to a nonprofit organization called Forward Together New Orleans (FTNO). The effort benefits those of need in the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the funds will specifically go towards paying June rent for hundreds of tenants residing in various projects in New Orleans.

Cash Money and Young Money, its imprint which is home to the likes of Lil Wayne, Nicki Mina, and Drake, has been in business since 1991. In the decades since, the Williams brothers have worked to turn the Cash Money name into a multi-million dollar empire and one of the biggest successes in the modern music industry.

Philanthropy is also a major priority for the company as Birdman and Slim have also created their own organization titled The Johnny and Gladys Williams Foundation, named after their parents. For 20 years plus, they’ve done their part by giving away free dinners on Thanksgiving and teaming up with Ochsner Health Systems to provide free health screenings to residents in their hometown in New Orleans.

In a statement announcing the Covid-19 initiative, Birdman said: “The legacy of Cash Money belongs to the city of New Orleans. There’s nothing more important to us than giving back to the brothers and sisters who live on those same streets we grew up on – from musicians to service workers to everyday working families. That’s what this label was always about.”

The grants will go to landlords in the former Magnolia, Calliope, and Melpomene projects, now renamed to Scattered Sites Harmony Oaks, Marrero Commons and Guste, respectively.

Adds Slim: “New Orleans made us and is part of who we are. We are devastated that this pandemic is hitting our community there so hard and we are committed to doing what we can to help now and in the long term.”

