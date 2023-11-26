How you can cash in on Jeremy Hunt’s planning law tweak

landlords property flat conversions

Landlords and developers could make handsome profits from a planning shake-up announced in Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement, property experts have said.

The Chancellor revealed plans to introduce a permitted development right that allows the conversion of a house into two flats without permission, as long as the exterior is not affected.

The new rules, which could come into force next year after a consultation, could deliver a boost to property developers and create more homes for first-time buyers and downsizers.

It could also provide a sweetener to landlords looking to sell up. The average terraced house sold in August this year was £239,118, and the average flat or maisonette was £232,926, according Land Registry data.

Permitted development rights (PDR) are a government-created scheme allowing owners to extend or renovate their property without needing to submit a full planning application.

The idea is that they offer a quick route when the requirement for a full planning application would be disproportionate to the impact the changes would have.

Many already exist, such as the right to do a loft conversion on your property and single storey extensions.

For landlords the option to convert a buy-to-let property into two flats, could be an opportunity to increase their income and provide much needed rental accommodation in areas of high demand.

Tenants have been hit by a decrease in the stock of rentable properties on offer and a resulting increase in rents amid a period of high inflation.

Advertised rents rose 10pc outside of London in the year to September, according to property site Rightmove. In the capital they increased by 12pc.

The reduction in properties is in part due to an increasingly hostile environment for landlords. Increased regulation and the loss of tax exemptions have made it harder for landlords to make a living from their properties, forcing many to abandon the sector altogether.

Although there was little in the Autumn statement for landlords, many welcomed the unfreezing of the Local Housing Allowance.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “Freezing housing benefit rates was always a disastrous policy…Taking steps to reverse this change will provide vital support for tenants who are in receipt of the LHA, making it easier for them to access and sustain rental tenancies.”

The additional permitted development right could also be a boost. Ritchie Clapson, co-founder of PropertyCEO, said: “For a lot of small-time landlords who manage their properties themselves, it would be right up their street.”

The question however, is whether the return you get from the two properties is worth the investment you have committed in order to do the conversion.

Mr Clapson adds: “It has to be very carefully looked at in terms of the value per sq foot in terms of the finished product.”

The average rental income on a four-bedroom property is £1,500, according to the Office for National Statistics, and for a two-bed property is £800.

Steps to consider before converting a property into flats

Before you take any steps to begin the conversion project, Telegraph columnist, property expert and landlord Phil Spencer suggests speaking to local estate agents to find out what type of properties are the most in demand

He says: “When I have been deciding on investment properties I go to local rental agents and ask what properties they wish they had more of.

“As a landlord it is about assessing your market and where there is the bigger demand and at what price point.”

According to the latest data, houses in multiple occupations continue to generate the strongest rental yields with a figure of 6.2pc. This compares to flats in blocks generating 6pc, terraced homes generating 5.4pc, and flats as individual units generating 5.2pc.

However, this doesn’t take into account the higher demand for smaller rental properties in high density areas such as cities.

For landlords who decide that a conversion to two flats would be worthwhile, the next consideration is how much the work will cost.

The price of converting a home to two flats is anywhere between £25,000 to £60,000, says Omer Robbins, founder of Robbins Construction.

Yet it could be as high as £80,000, depending on the area in the country and the size of the property, says Giovanni Patania, architect director at firm WindsorPatania.

There is also the timeframe. While construction can take from four to six months, time is also needed at the start of the process for the architectural design and, until the PDR is approved, planning permission.

Mr Patania says: “It takes one to two months to prepare the architectural drawings for a conversion. Currently, without the specific permitted development right, planning permission takes eight weeks but it can be much longer. Most councils delay and ask for an extension, so it can take three or four months.”

While the work is ongoing the extensive nature of the conversion means that any current tenants may have to move out, losing you rental income during that period.

There is also the question of whether the original property is suitable for converting. While most terrace houses are suitable to be converted into two flats without external alterations, there are often restrictions on space.

“It can be a deal breaker,” says Mr Patania. He said minimum space requirements were currently 37 sq m minimum for a one bed one person flat and 50 sq m for a one bed two person flat, adding: “So sometimes there isn’t enough floor area to pass the planning application.

“It will be interesting to see if the Government will provide a more loose requirement with the rights, maybe a reduction of the minimum space standards will help a lot with converting properties to flats as many properties just don’t have enough space to achieve the two units.”

Another potential issue with the scheme is backlash from local councils. As PDRs allow homeowners to circumvent local planning authorities, councils lose the right to contest an application.

In its response to the announcement the Local Government Association said that “permitted development rights are an ad hoc, disconnected approach to development that undermines councils” and their communities’ strategic long-term decisions and place-making ambitions.

The average achieved rent on a two bedroom flat is £1,218 according to estate agency Connells Group, compared to £1,785 for a four-bed house.

By converting their house into two two-bed flats a landlord could increase their rental income by £651 a month or £7,812 a year.

There is also value to be gained by converting and then selling. The average price of a terraced house in August 2023 was £239,118, according to the Land Registry. For a flat or maisonette the average was £232,926. As a result a landlord looking to sell could increase the amount they make by over 90pc if they convert their property into two flats before selling.

“That could well work,” says PropertyCEO co-founder Ritchie Clapson.

“The resale values per sq ft need to be strong to make the work viable. Generally the value per sqft for say a one bed flat is normally higher than a four bed house per sqft so that can also help as well. It of course will be down to demand in the area for flats as opposed to houses.”

