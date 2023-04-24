Cash-injection needles local organizations with Covid recovery grant money

The effects of COVID-19 restrictions are still rippling through society and the economy while various levels of government try to mend the wounds of that time.

Toward that end, the latest installment of the 2023 Covid Recovery Grant Program funding has been assessed and $200,000 in total has been handed out to 12 organizations in the city.

Three organizations received $25,000 each — Capitol Theatre, Civic Theatre Society and the Nelson Museum — with the Nelson Community Food Centre receiving $20,000 and two organizations — Nelson and District Women’s Centre and the Nelson and District Rod and Gun Club — securing $19,000.

Glacier Gymnastics was the recipient of $17,500, Kootenay Carshare $15,500, Selkirk Concert Society received $12,000 and the Nelson Overture Concerts Society was given $10,000.

Rounding out the list was the Kootenay Musical Theatre Society ($7,500) and the Nelson Rowing Club ($5,000).

The Covid Recovery Grant Program was created in order to help non-profit organizations who continue to be significantly impacted by lost earned revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated impacts, said City chief financial officer Chris Jury in his report to city council in a meeting on April 11.

“More specifically, the grant program seeks to support organizations that continue to see a decline in revenue as a result of reduced attendance and participation that have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “The goal in awarding funds to such organizations is to support them in their recovery and adaptation to a new landscape that has been shaped by the pandemic.”

The grant program is not an ongoing source of support but is a one-time grant, with the total amount of funds budgeted set at $200,000 and each organization receiving up to a maximum amount of $25,000.

The details

Applications were due by Feb. 10, 2023. In total 19 applications were received. Under the program, staff reviewed the applications based on the criteria set out in the program guidelines.

In eligibility criteria, the city asked for organizations to demonstrate a loss of earned revenue, so that would be items such as ticket sales, rather than just total revenue.

The program criteria reached across various realms, including sports, arts, heritage, culture and social supports.

“Supporting these organizations in a time of need is consistent with council’s strategic goals (e.g. expand local prosperity) and also the City’s Path to 2040 Sustainability Plan,” noted a city staff report to council.

Phase one

A first round of the COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program was held in 2021 in order to help non- profit organizations who were significantly impacted financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was designed to support organizations who saw a decline in revenue as a result of lost participant fees, cancelled community programs and other events.

That round of funding was set up with a total budget of $300,000, and a maximum amount per applicant of $15,000. The program attracted 18 applicants, with nine being awarded funding at various levels, for a total grant of $95,667.

The 2022-2026 Five-Year Financial Plan included a budget of $154,000 for a second round of the recovery program. The city rolled forward the budgeted amount to 2023 with an increase of $50,000, with the total of $200,000 be included in the 2023-2027 Five-Year Financial Plan.

Source: City of Nelson Jan. 17 agenda

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily