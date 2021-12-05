Cash for House KC buys homes “As Is” in as little as 7 Days

Whether you are you going through a divorce, facing foreclosure, inherited an unwanted property, or don’t have the money and/or time to fix up your home, Cash for House KC buys homes in any condition.

Cash for House KC is locally owned and operated by John Bennetts, who possesses over 35 years of experience in the real estate industry.

“We are specialists in solving real estate problems, especially ones that pose a financial burden on you, the homeowner,” said Bennetts. “And we give you the full value of your home AS IS.”

The process is quick and easy:

Call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864

If it meets their buying criteria, you will be contacted to set up a quick, no cost appointment.

You will be presented with a fair, written, no-obligation offer.

A closing is scheduled at a local reputable title company.

The homeowner receives cash in their hands in as little as 7 days.

The most rewarding aspect of his job, Bennetts said, is helping people solve their home ownership problems.

For example, he once had an elderly client who felt like his back was really against the wall.

“All this gentleman wanted was to hopefully get enough from the sale of his home to be able to pay his outstanding property taxes and move into an apartment,” Bennetts recalled. “He felt so hopeless because his home was in a horrible state of repair, and he thought he had no viable options. Our company was able to provide him with financial relief, but it was even more rewarding for me to give him some mental and emotional relief. And we ended up giving him more money than he needed. Sometimes, that is even more important than the money, and I really take pride in being able to provide that.”





Selling a home can be a stressful experience, even if you have done it many times before. With Cash for House KC, the process is nothing but smooth sailing.

In a traditional real estate sale, which often takes 90 days or longer to close, the property owner has to continue making any mortgage, insurance, tax, utility, or other payments. However, having the ability to sell fast for cash alleviates all of those headaches.

Story continues

“Homeowners and I are on the same side,” said Bennetts. “They want to get the most money they can out of their house, and I want to give them the most money that we can. In the end, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

No realtor fees or commissions. No repairs needed. No need to arrange for a showing. Close in as little as 7 days. That’s what makes selling your home to Cash for House KC a sought-after company.

“We don’t just buy homes all over the Kansas City Metro Area,” said Bennetts. “We live and support the community here, and put a great deal of thought, love, and care into helping people solve their home ownership problems - quickly and easily. Being a local company is very important to us, as well as to our clients.”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864or visit their website: www.cashforhousekc.com

Cash for House KC

Location: 1104 W 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Call: 816-462-3864.

Web: www.cashforhousekc.com