Cash games on Yahoo Daily Fantasy now available in Canada
Just in time for the new NFL season, cash games on Yahoo Daily Fantasy are now available in Canada.
Yahoo Daily Fantasy lets you flaunt your sports knowledge and win money at the same time. You’ll no longer have to wait until the end of the season to show off and claim victory over your opponents. Join a public league or start your own private league. You can play for free, $1, or higher stakes.
Scroll to continue with content
You can be on your way to winning cash and bragging rights by following these four easy steps:
1) Sign into your Yahoo account
4) Win money
Here are some links to help you find your footing on the path to Yahoo Daily Fantasy glory:
NFL Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet
More fantasy coverage from Yahoo Sports