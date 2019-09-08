Cash games on Yahoo Daily Fantasy now available in Canada

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are ready to lead you to Yahoo Daily Fantasy glory. (AP Photo)

Just in time for the new NFL season, cash games on Yahoo Daily Fantasy are now available in Canada.

Yahoo Daily Fantasy lets you flaunt your sports knowledge and win money at the same time. You’ll no longer have to wait until the end of the season to show off and claim victory over your opponents. Join a public league or start your own private league. You can play for free, $1, or higher stakes.

You can be on your way to winning cash and bragging rights by following these four easy steps:

1) Sign into your Yahoo account

2) Deposit money

3) Find a contest

4) Win money

Here are some links to help you find your footing on the path to Yahoo Daily Fantasy glory:

Daily Fantasy FAQs

10 tips to get you started

NFL Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet

