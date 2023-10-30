Cash buyers on the rise as downsizers take advantage of house price falls

Downsizers

One in three homes are being bought in cash as mortgage rates squeeze buying power, a new housing index has found.

First time buyers pushed into home ownership by rising rents were the largest group of house buyers this year, followed by downsizers paying in cash, according to Zoopla’s latest House Price Index.

The share of cash buyers had risen from a fifth over the last five years, to a third in 2023, Zoopla said, as homeowners took advantage of stalling house price growth.

Zoopla’s report found that cost of living pressure was now impacting house prices in more local markets, as low demand and weak buying power cooled house price growth from 9.2pc a year ago to -1.1pc today – the most severe house price slump since 2009.

House prices had fallen in four out of five markets in Britain, it said, however the scale of house price drops was below 5pc across all of them, Zoopla said.

The largest house price falls were concentrated in the south of England, with drops of around 3pc recorded in Colchester, Canterbury and Luton.

Despite this, buyer affordability remained stretched as hopeful homeowners grappled with high mortgage rates.

House price growth is expected to fall to 2pc in 2024, with just one million people moving home – the same as last year.

Upsizers, Zoopla said, were the most at risk from higher mortgage rates as they typically buy bigger homes with larger mortgages.

Lower mortgage rates would encourage more upsizers back into the market, but those looking to move into large homes would need to be more flexible, the report found.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, a letting agent trade body, said it was “extremely positive” to see cash and first-time buyers entering the market again.

But, he said: “Currently, cost-of-living related issues continue to impact the housing market overall and sales in some segments remain delicate, however rising incomes should help boost housing affordability across the next twelve months.”

Story continues

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla said almost a quarter fewer people would move home “due to greater uncertainty and less buying power”.

However, slow house price growth and rising income would improve affordability – and could lead to a rebound in buyer confidence.

He added: “Modest house price falls over 2023 mean it’s going to take longer for housing affordability to reset to a level where more people start to move home again.

“Income growth is finally increasing faster than inflation but mortgage rates remain stuck around 5pc or higher.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.