Met Police report reaction LIVE: Britain’s biggest force faces ‘long road to recovery’, says Suella Braverman after Casey review

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said the Met police faces a “long road to recovery” following the publication of a damning report that found the force is institutionally sexist, racist and homophobic

Speaking to MPs on Tuesday, Ms Braverman said Baroness Louise Casey’s report makes for “very concerning reading”.

“It’s clear that there have been serious failures of culture, leadership, and standards within the Metropolitan Police,” she said.

Baroness Casey’s report, released on Tuesday, denounced a catalogue of failings at Scotland Yard infecting every level of the force.

The landmark report was commissioned in the wake of the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the Met must “seize the opportunity to fundamentally change its culture” and called for reform to policing “as a whole”.

Interim director Tom Whiting said: “We will work with police and others to identify how the system can be reformed and what needs to be done to make it happen.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the report was “one of the darkest days” in the history of the almost 200-year-old Met Police service.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the force still had “toxic individuals” but he vowed they were being “rooted out” of the organisation.

“We have racists, misogynists and homophobes in the organisation. We have systemic failings, management failings and cultural failings,” he said, while adding that he was “embarrassed” by the report.

Home Office has ‘hands-off response’, Labour says

13:20 , Miriam Burrell

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned Suella Braverman’s “dangerously complacent” response to the Casey review.

“Astonishingly there is no new action set out in her response, simply words saying that the Met must change. This is a continuation of the hands-off Home Office response that Baroness Casey criticises in her report,” she told the Commons.

“Some of the issues raised are particular to the Met because of its size, history, particular culture, where the Home Secretary and Mayor are jointly responsible for oversight and where the commissioner is responsible for delivering.

“But the report also raises serious wider issues for the Home Office.”

Yvette Cooper (PA Wire)

Home Secretary: ‘I will make sure the Met has support’

13:16 , Miriam Burrell

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Metropolitan Police “faces a long road to recovery” following Baroness Casey’s report.

Making a statement in the Commons, she said: “I will ensure that the Metropolitan Police have all the support from central government they need to deliver on Sir Mark’s pledge of more trust, less crime and high standards.

“Every officer in the force needs to be part of making these changes happen.”

She said the Government has “taken steps to ensure that forces are tackling weaknesses in their vetting systems”.

“I ask Londoners to judge Sir Mark and the Mayor of London not on their words but on their actions to stamp out racist, misogynistic and homophobic behaviour.”

(PA)

Who is Baroness Casey?

12:49 , Miriam Burrell

Baroness Louise Casey was appointed to lead the independent review into the Metropolitan Police following the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021.

Baroness Casey is a government official working in social welfare. She grew up near Portsmouth and graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London with a degree in history.

The 57-year-old was also appointed to review the circumstances and prepare a report on the spectator invasion of Wembley Stadium, London, in July 2021.

(PA)

Report must be ‘catalyst for fundamental changes’, victims’ commissioner says

12:06 , Miriam Burrell

London’s victims’ commissioner Claire Waxman said: “I’ve heard first-hand accounts from victims across our city’s diverse communities about the appalling experiences they have suffered at the hands of the Met.

“From rape victims being victim blamed, to victims from black and ethnic minority communities feeling unrepresented and unsupported, to LGBTQ+ communities having their reports routinely dismissed.

“It’s simply unacceptable and this report must now be a catalyst for the fundamental changes needed to radically improve the culture and systems in the Met.”

Firearms teams get ‘any toy they want’, Baroness Casey says

11:02 , Miriam Burrell

The Met deprioritised teams dealing with rape and abuse of women while firearms officers got “any toy” they wanted, Baroness Casey has said.

She told BBC Radio 4 how she sat across from a senior murder detective who told her that if a woman was raped and killed, the case would be prioritised, but if a woman was raped and left in a coma, she would be dealt with by “hard-working but dilapidated” protection teams.

Baroness Casey said: “How on Earth did we get to this situation where meanwhile, back in the firearms command, back in New Scotland Yard, resources are a-plenty.

“Their use of consultancy budget, their use of contractors. The fact that the guys that hold the firearms, get any toy, frankly, they want at all. That sounds brutal, but it is true.”

Sadiq Khan ‘passing the buck instead of doing his job'

10:54 , Miriam Burrell

Susan Hall AM, leader of the City Hall Conservatives, has criticised the Mayor of London following Baroness Casey’s damning report into the culture of the Met Police.

“Sadiq Khan has been asleep at the wheel for seven years, passing the buck instead of doing his job as London’s police and crime commissioner,” she said.

“If the Met Police is to regain Londoners’ trust, it needs a Mayor willing to lead and take responsibility for it.”

Caroline Russell AM, of the Green Party, said Londoners have been put last, adding: “All of us are watching”.

‘Morale is plummeting’ among Met staff

10:46 , Miriam Burrell

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents more than 30,000 officers, said “morale is plummeting” among staff.

Following the release of Baroness Casey’s report, a spokesperson said officers are “traumatised by the constant attacks to their proud profession”.

The federation claimed “tens of thousands” of police officers “are being gravely let down by a small number of individuals”.

“Any reform of the police must not come at the expense of due process for officers pending or subject to conduct procedures,” the spokesperson added.

The report found that London is being failed by an institutionally sexist, racist and homophobic police force, rather than individuals.

‘See it. Say it. Ignore it.'

10:28 , Miriam Burrell

A feminist political party have covered the capital in posters mocking the Metropolitan Police in the wake of Baroness Casey’s report.

They depict a police officer grabbing a woman from behind while other officers laugh with each other under the caption: “See it. Say it. Ignore it” a twist on the British Transport Police slogan “See it. Say it. Sorted”.

The Women’s Equality Party posters appeared at train stations across the capital on Tuesday.

(Women’s Equality Party)

‘This must be a watershed moment’ for Met leadership, IOPC says

10:23 , Miriam Burrell

The police watchdog has said today’s report “must be a watershed moment for the leadership of the Metropolitan Police”.

IOPC interim Director General Tom Whiting said: “The Met must learn and reflect on Baroness Casey’s stark findings - and seize this opportunity to fundamentally change its culture.

“The Met cannot do this alone. There is a need for fundamental reform to policing as a whole to improve standards, root out wrongdoers, deal with poor performance, and support police officers to be the best they can be.

“At the IOPC, as the police complaints watchdog we will continue to hold policing to account, and use learning from our work to highlight where improvements are needed.”

Mother of murdered black teen says ‘last chance’ for Met

09:56 , Miriam Burrell

The mother of murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has warned “This is the last chance for the Metropolitan Police to get it right”.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence said it has never been a case of a “few bad apples” and the Met is “rotten to the core”.

“Since my son’s death and the recognition of institutional racism by Sir William Macpherson, the force has had almost 30 years to put its house in order. It has not done so, either because it does not want to or it does not know how to.

“I suspect a lot of people will feel, like me, that enough is enough and change is needed. And needed now.”

Stephen Lawrence (L) and his mother Doreen Lawrence (PA Media)

Sexual assault cases not ‘treated properly’, Baroness Casey says

09:09 , Miriam Burrell

Baroness Louise Casey said she does not have full confidence that the Metropolitan Police would treat a report of rape or sexual assault properly.

Asked if she would report a rape or sexual assault to the Met, she told Times Radio: “So, as a woman, I think it’s absolutely important that when we are assaulted, we always, always make sure it’s recorded.”

Asked if she has confidence the force would treat it properly, she said: “No, I don’t have full confidence that they would treat it properly.

“I know that’s a terrible thing to say, but that’s the biggest thing that they have to change. It still means we should come forward.”

Baroness Louise Casey (PA Wire)

The shocking cases of racism, sexism and homophobia

09:05 , Miriam Burrell

The Standard looked at some of the key case studies and examples highlighted by Baroness Casey in the 300-page report.

They include gay officers being targeted, people being urinated on in the shower and bacon being left in a Muslim officer’s boots.

Met Police have ‘shattered trust’ and ‘let victims down’, Labour says

08:51 , Miriam Burrell

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the abuses of power that have “run rife” in the Met have “shattered the trust” that Britain’s policing relies on.

He said victims have been “let down” as he urged the Home Secretary to “reassure the public” that she will address the failings “immediately”.

I want to thank Baroness Casey for her report which is tough but essential reading.



The scale of change required is vast, but as I witnessed in Northern Ireland, it can be done.



My Labour government will lead police reform. pic.twitter.com/bvTMCqaHo5 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 21, 2023

Rape cases dropped after freezer with evidence broke

08:46 , Miriam Burrell

Rape cases being investigated by Met detectives had to be dropped because a freezer holding vital evidence broke down, the report said.

One officer who worked on the Sapphire team, which investigates rape and other sexual offences, told how freezers containing evidence were so packed that it took three officers to shut them.

She claimed that countless rape kits with evidence were spoiled by the way in which they were stored.

(ES)

Met chief: We are ‘rooting out’ the ‘toxic individuals'

08:34 , Miriam Burrell

Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police, said he was “upset, embarrassed and humbled” when reading the report.

“We’ve got toxic individuals”, he added, saying there are “concerns about their predatory behaviour”.

“We’ve got people suspended. We’ve got people under investigation. We are rooting them out of this organisation.”

"Baroness Casey's report sparks feelings of shame and anger - but it also increases our resolve.



“We have let people down, I am sorry.”



"It must be a catalyst for police reform."



- Sir Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police Commissioner



🔽🧵 Thread pic.twitter.com/INibJtxLZp — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 21, 2023

Rishi Sunak says trust in Met Police ‘hugely damaged’

08:26 , Miriam Burrell

Trust in the Metropolitan Police has been “hugely damaged” by the scandals involving its officers, the Prime Minister said following the release of the report.

Rishi Sunak told BBC Breakfast: “I want both my daughters to grow up in a society which not only do they have real trust in the police, it’s just fundamentally safe.

“It’s not just in London, across the country we’ve changed the guidance for police forces, for how they vet new police officers.

“Those are all things that will help give people confidence.”

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley with Rishi Sunak (Metropolitan Police)

What does the report say?

08:15 , Miriam Burrell

Baroness Dame Louise Casey found the Met to be riddled with bullying and poor leadership in the most damning report in the force’s history.

She warned that problems are so severe that there could be other officers as bad as Sarah Everard‘s killer Wayne Couzens, and his serial rapist colleague David Carrick, still within the Met’s ranks.

She highlighted incidents including dildos being put in coffee mugs, bags of urine thrown at cars, and ethnic minority officers being ridiculed and talked down to as examples of misconduct within the Met.

Rape victims were also being failed with forensic samples taken from them stored in fridges so full that three officers were required to close them and the evidence being ruined through contamination.

