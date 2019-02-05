Casey Mears to run second Germain Racing entry for Daytona 500 Bob Germain, team owner of Germain Racing, has announced that he will field a second car in the 2019 Daytona 500 alongside his No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1. Veteran NASCAR driver Casey Mears is set to drive the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, built and staffed in collaboration with Jay Robinson, owner of Premium Motorsports. […]

Bob Germain, team owner of Germain Racing, has announced that he will field a second car in the 2019 Daytona 500 alongside his No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1. Veteran NASCAR driver Casey Mears is set to drive the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, built and staffed in collaboration with Jay Robinson, owner of Premium Motorsports. Pat Tryson will lead the team as crew chief.

This season will mark Germain Racing‘s 11th year of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing.

“I have considered running a second car in the Daytona 500 for years,” said Germain. “My immediate focus is still on our No. 13 team and the full season that Ty Dillon will run. However, when the chance to field a second car with Casey Mears came together this year with Jay Robinson building the car and providing the at-track crew, I wanted to jump on it. The Daytona 500 is a race that our team, sponsors and fans are all passionate about, and I am too. In a race where anything can happen, having a second entry is an exciting opportunity. Casey has been a part of our Germain Racing family for years, and I‘m grateful that he‘s willing to get behind the wheel for me again in this one race.”