Casetify released a cheaper, smaller phone sanitizer — with more color options

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Casetify is known for its wide assortment of creative and uplifting phone cases and accessories — and in March 2020, the brand launched what is arguably its most sought-after device to date: the UV Sanitizer. In just a few months, it became one of the brand’s best sellers.

Now, with four months passing since the device’s debut, the brand has launched a smaller, chicer and more budget-friendly version of the same product aptly named the Casetify UV Sanitizer Lite.

The UV Sanitizer Lite features the same core UV-C sanitizing technology as its predecessor, but is offered at a $40 price drop. It is also lighter in weight and is available in three colors: black, white and pink.

Created to “destroy 99.9 percent of germs in three minutes” on the surfaces of phones and other small devices, this useful piece of tech is joining the likes of the PhoneSoap in keeping all of our gadgets sanitized.

A recent study outlined that the average person touches their phone more than 2,000 times a day, causing a ton of germs to accumulate on the device’s surface.

To keep what is arguably our most frequently used device safe and clean, the Casetify UV Sanitizer uses six built-in UV lamps to eradicate these germs. As outlined by phone sanitizer brand Lexon, UV light is known to kill “up to 99.9 percent of proliferating bacterias most commonly identified on smartphone displays.”

To sweeten the deal even further, this gadget also charges your phone via USB while the original Casetify UV sanitizer features wireless charging (if the device is compatible). Both charging functions are carried out during the sanitization process, which takes six minutes for the Lite and three minutes for the original.

Another noticeable difference between the two products is their respective sizes. The UV Sanitizer Lite can only house one smartphone whereas the original UV Sanitizer can house both a smartphone and an additional smaller item for simultaneous sanitizing.

It should be noted that neither of these devices is proven to kill COVID-19, but has been tested to kill 99.9 percent of germs found on the phone’s surface.

While the original release is available for immediate purchase and shipping, the brand has outlined that Casetify UV Sanitizer Lite orders will be dispatched in “mid-July.” The product, however, can still be ordered immediately. All orders are also eligible for free shipping, worldwide.

