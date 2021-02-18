Casetify partners with the NBA for a special, limited-edition phone case collection

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No brand does collaborations like Casetify. From Disney partnerships to Hello Kitty, the trendy and quality-driven company always has something exciting up its sleeve with its phone cases and accessories.

Now, the latest to join its Co-Lab roster is a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA). And this one features a few special elements that set it apart from its predecessors.

Starting today (Feb. 18), basketball fans (or general phone case lovers) can shop the new NBA X Casetify collection of limited-edition phone cases and accessories.

The well-designed launch includes a sleek Pebble leather case embossed with authentic basketball details and gold foil NBA and Casetify logos. Also included in the collection is arguably the most luxe Casetify item to date – the NBA Trophy Case.

Except for the 18K gold-plated Trophy Case, shoppers can purchase all items available in this launch regularly. Snagging the coveted NBA Trophy Case from the launch has a different process, however.

The NBA X Casetify 18K Gold-Plated Trophy Case costs a whopping $1,000, and only 100 are available worldwide. To get their hands on one of these rare cases, shoppers must enter a lottery. The window for accepting entries closes on Feb. 19, and a winner will be selected on Feb. 22.

“Weighing in at 114g, this heavy-duty case feels luxe, yet perfect for on-the-go protection,” Casetify said in a press release.

This special collection includes case sizes for the iPhone 7 through the iPhone 12 series.

Casetify also partners its special collections with nonprofit organizations to raise funds for several causes. With this launch, Casetify is teaming up with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that works to achieve playspace equity.

“Five percent of every purchase from the collection will go directly to KABOOM!, furthering its mission to build incredible playspaces that help give every kid the opportunity to thrive,” Casetify said in a statement.

Shop the NBA X Casetify collection below. Keep in mind that these limited-edition items will sell out quickly, so shop while supplies last.

Shop the full collection here.

