Cases of COVID-19 identified in several Saskatchewan Rivers schools

On Sunday evening the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division notified the public that a case of COVID-19 had been identified in several schools around the division.

These include one individual in Debden Public School, one individual in Ecole Arthur Pechey School in Prince Albert, one individual in John Diefenbaker Public School, two individuals in Carlton Comprehensive High School and a case in the after school program at Ecole Vickers, which is community-run.

In Debden all staff and students in Grade 7 to 12 are isolating until Dec. 1, at Arthur Pechey a Grade 5 classroom and staff are isolating until Dec. 1, at John Diefenbaker a Grade 6 classroom and staff are isolating until Dec. 1, at Carlton specific Grade 9 and 12 classrooms and staff are isolating until Nov. 30 and the after school program will see all impacted children and staff isolate until further notice.

All schools will remain open for in-person classes for all students that are not required to isolate.

There was also a case reported Monday evening Wednesday evening and Friday evening at Carlton.

“The division is hoping the recovery is quick and thorough and we extend our get-well wishes to each of these members of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family. We also extend our support to the staff in our schools who are impacted by the isolation,” the release stated.

The division was informed Sunday of these positive COVID-19 test results and communication is being shared with the classrooms/cohorts, the connected staff, as well as with the school community.

The learning program will continue remotely for those students affected.

As is the circumstance in all reports of COVID-19 in the division due to privacy concerns, further details of the case will not be shared.

The school’s COVID Response Plan contains many important measures, processes and protocols that add layers of protection for students and staff.

School personnel will continue to be informed and guided by SHA as they manage this case.

Staff at all schools in the division remain vigilant in ensuring proper safety measures are in place and personnel from the SHA continue to guide and inform school administration and staff.

The division explained that we all share responsibility to minimize the risk of COVID transmission.

“The division deeply appreciates the support that students, parents and community members have demonstrated, especially as the number of cases in our region climbs.”

The SHA’s local public health team continues to provide expert advice and strong support for our dedicated staff as we manage the pandemic in our communities.

“The division is thankful to have such a cohesive team of administration and staff supported by our partners in Health.”

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald