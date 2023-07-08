Casemiro wants to see Manchester United 'back at the top'

Casemiro has expressed his desire to put Manchester United back at the top of world football, while revealing he has settled in nicely at the club.

The 31-year-old midfielder concluded a highly successful nine-year tenure at Real Madrid to join United in the summer of 2022, in a deal potentially valued at £70million inclusive of performance-based add-ons.

His debut season coincided with Erik ten Hag's first year as United's manager, resulting in an immediate improvement in fortunes that led to winning the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils also reached the FA Cup final, though they suffered a 2-1 defeat to local rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

Casemiro made a significant personal impact in his inaugural season, bolstering United's midfield core. However, he encountered challenges with disciplinary issues, receiving two red cards in the Premier League and subsequently serving suspensions that caused him to miss seven matches.

"Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate, I felt loved from day one, which wasn't easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid," Casemiro told Placar.

"It's the result of the work on the field, it was a very good mix of fans, employees, players, and this has been very important for my adaptation.

"It's all great, I was told Manchester was a tough city to live in, but I'm loving it."

Casemiro went on to say that his ambition at the club is "putting Manchester United back at the top".

The Brazilian also enjoys being in a leadership role in the team, as one of the most experienced players.

"I like having this role, yes, to be honest," he added.

"Being a leader, caring, being like a father, going after things, I like to set an example, be the first to arrive. I like to play this role.

"The captain's sash is nothing more than a symbol, but the players have the responsibility to talk to the referee, to the players. I like to be that example player."

