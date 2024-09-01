Casemiro put out of misery early after error-ridden display for Man United against Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Casemiro was put out of his misery early at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Brazil international was substituted by Manchester United at halftime during its Premier League match against fierce rival Liverpool, having been at fault for both of the goals scored by the visitors in the first half.

Casemiro gave the ball away to spark the attack that led to Luis Diaz heading in the opening goal in the 35th minute.

Diaz scored the second goal, too, after dispossessing Casemiro in United's half and then getting on the end of Mohamed Salah's pass in the ensuing counterattack.

The 32-year-old Casemiro didn't get on the field for the second half because he was replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer.

United signed Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, with the Uruguay defensive midfielder likely the long-term replacement for Casemiro.

