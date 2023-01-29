Casemiro: I am enjoying myself like a kid again and Man Utd are on a good path

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer
·4 min read

Casemiro believes Manchester United are growing towards being title contenders and says playing for the Old Trafford giants makes him feel like an excited, wide-eyed 15-year-old again.

Having chased Frenkie de Jong and failed to land Adrien Rabiot, the Red Devils pulled off an almighty coup by signing the Brazil international from Real Madrid in the summer.

Some questioned United’s decision to pay £60million for a 30-year-old – a fee that could yet rise by £10million – and even the hunger of a player that has won so much.

But Casemiro has so far made doubters look foolish, having put in transformative midfield displays and embraced the challenge of turning the club’s fortunes around.

“When you arrive at a new club, you always dream of making history… especially if we see the greatness of this club,” the Brazil international said. “We know the history.

“But of course, I was aware of needing some time to adapt and of the rivals having a long-term plan before ours, like Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

“They all have managers that have been there for a while and, therefore, they have an advantage.

“I’m happy with my adaptation here, my team-mates and the staff are really helping me… also with the English language, it’s been quite hard but I’m really trying to get better.

“Everyone here has been lovely with me and since the first day I feel at home here. I appreciate all the effort that the club has done to bring me here, John (Murtough, United’s director of football) included.

“I’m very comfortable at Manchester United, extremely happy to be here and enjoying every moment like a 15-year-old kid!

“But the most important (thing) is to see the team growing.”

Casemiro spoke in Portuguese but understood many of the questions put to him in English after his starring role in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round win against Reading.

The 30-year-old scored a beautiful, delicate second-half opener before firing in a fizzing strike from distance as Erik ten Hag’s side cruised through to the next round.

United are still fighting on all four fronts and will surely have a shot at glory in next month’s Carabao Cup final as they chase a first trophy since 2017.

“We have to see what the reality is and we are still a club under construction,” Casemiro said when it was put to him that his decision to join the club at such a low ebb surprised many.

“Of course we are already respected, the opponents know we’re strong, that we have good dynamics, the manager is doing a good job, the players as well.

“Manchester United is a big club… in my opinion, if we look at the titles, it’s the biggest in England.

“In our lives we have to have goals and challenges. It was a challenge for me to keep growing and developing in my career.

“The job is on with a lot of humility by knowing there’s a lot to improve, but all the players need to be congratulated now.

“We’re on a good path. This is the way to win titles, but we need to keep growing.

“We know we’re progressing within a plan, step by step we’re building a well-structured team and this is important.

“To win titles in the future, you have to build a solid foundation.”

Casemiro grinned as he spoke about his first brace in three years after a 3-1 victory against 10-man Reading that compatriot Fred scored an audacious flick.

There was a third Brazilian star in the United ranks, with Antony named man of the match and celebrated by Casemiro on the pitch after his outstanding assist for the opener.

“Every goal that we score is a result of a collective effort,” the experienced midfielder added.

“Every goal we concede is a collective consequence, there’s no individual error in this squad, we’re together.

“On my first goal, Antony’s pass was incredible. I know that people focus on who scored, but I wanted to give him a bit of love as the pass was magic. He’s an important player for us.”

Manchester United are still in all four competitions this season
Manchester United are still in all four competitions this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

United now focus on wrapping up their place in the Carabao Cup final, with Ten Hag’s side hosting Nottingham Forest in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg leading 3-0.

As for Reading, it is back to Sky Bet Championship action for Paul Ince’s men after a decent Old Trafford showing.

“We were solid, we did the right things and they (the fans) can feel proud of us tonight,” the Royals boss said.

“And I said to the players that they’ve got to give the fans that every game.”

Latest Stories

  • Erik ten Hag explains why Marcus Rashford was denied chance to break Man United record

    Rashford was aiming to make history by becoming the first player to score in 10 consecutive appearances at Old Trafford

  • Cook Perfect Rice With These Foolproof Rice Cookers Small Enough To Fit Anywhere

    These are the best small rice cookers for making foolproof grains without sacrificing precious counter space. While rice is one of the most versatile pantry staples, it also can be one of the most finicky things to cook—which is why all rice lovers can benefit from a rice cooker. From fragrant coconut rice to the viral TikTok salmon rice bowl and all of these 55 super-easy rice recipes, there are endless meal possibilities when you have the promise of perfectly-cooked rice.

  • SNL addresses killing of Tyre Nichols in rare serious moment for comedy show

    ’We gonna make sure justice is served down in Memphis, right?’ Kenan Tompson said

  • I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.

    I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.

  • Tucker Carlson says Ashley Babbitt was 'murdered far more clearly' than Tyre Nichols

    Tucker Carlson says Ashley Babbitt was 'murdered far more clearly' than Tyre Nichols. Source: Fox News

  • Philippines to offer value-added tax refund to foreign tourists by 2024

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday. The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow foreigners to get a VAT refund on items they are taking out of the Philippines, similar to what many other countries offer.

  • Trump says he would build ‘impenetrable dome’ to protect the US

    Donald Trump says he would build an “impenetrable dome” to protect the US from nuclear missile attacks. The one-term president released a video saying that foreign powers were now openly “using the nuclear word all the time” because “they have no respect for our leadership.” Source: Donald Trump

  • U.S. will host 2024 Copa America, a critical opportunity for USMNT

    The U.S. will play in and host South America's continental championship. It will be the USMNT's biggest tournament between now and the 2026 World Cup.

  • Jesse Marsch reveals thoughts on Patrick Bamford form

    The 29-year-old striker made his first start since October in the FA Cup this weekend after an injury-ravaged 18 months

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and