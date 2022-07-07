Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Second Quarter 2022 Results; and to Present at an Upcoming Investor Event

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

RUTLAND, Vt., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register for the call by clicking here to obtain dial in and passcode details.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website and accessible using the same link.

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conference:

Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A copy of the presentation for the conference will be available shortly before the company presents and may be accessed via the Event’s section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, the conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .



