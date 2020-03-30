In Case You Were Wondering: Yes, You Need a Console Table!

Photo credit: Peter Vitale

In the hierarchy of the table family, those made for dining and serving coffee pull rank. They’re ubiquitous, dutiful, and usually take center stage. And side tables, while very cute, exist to serve. But what do we really know about the underestimated console tables? They’re extremely versatile, swinging between baroquely over-the-top and quietly minimal. But any way a console looks, they demand our attention.



What is a Console Table?

First introduced in France in the 17th century as a rectangular slab supported by wall-mounted brackets, console tables have evolved quite a bit. Today, they are typically 30 to 36 inches high and feature wide, shallow tops—they’re usually square or rectangular, but demi-lunes are an elegant alternative.

Because of its unobtrusive presence, console tables are perfect for narrow spaces like entryways and hallways. And when square footage is really at a premium, they can act as bars, vanities, or desks. You can also butt one against the back of a sofa and top it with lighting or other decorative pieces.

Console Table Vs. Side Table

Unlike a console table that can stand alone or against a wall, a side table is best used beside sofas and chairs. The low height makes it convenient to rest and reach items like drinks, books, and phones. Whereas a console is wide and narrow and about counter height, the ideal side table is 20 to 24 inches tall and 16 to 22 inches wide.

Photo credit: Didier Delmas

Designer-Approved Styling Tips

We tapped two pros, Alison Pickart and Elaine Griffin, for shopping tips and tricks for putting a versatile console to work.

To keep ultra-tight spaces as airy as possible, go for a console with an open-legged base, says San Francisco–based interior designer Alison Pickart .



Especially in an entryway, consoles tend to be catchalls. Keep it classy, people. “Bring in a beautiful seagrass basket for keys, change, and your wallet,” Pickart says. “It’ll add texture and save your foyer from unsightly clutter.”



For an entryway or hallway, the narrower the better—“figure 12 to 15 inches deep at most,” says the St. Simon’s–based interior designer, Elaine Griffin .

Just because it’s slim doesn’t mean it can’t have big style. “Go bold with interesting details like turned legs or a unique finish like cast resin,” Pickart says.

Using a console behind a sofa? “The table shouldn’t be taller than the seating,” Griffin says. “Ideally it should be one inch lower than the back of the sofa.”

“Use the open space underneath for ottomans that can be pulled out for additional seating,” Griffin says.



It’s functional, but it’s also a great place to showcase your favorite objects. “Layer with books, a tray, decorative boxes, and found objects to create an artful composition,” Pickart says.

Want symmetry? “Place a matching table lamp on each side of the table,” Griffin says.



“Use a console as an anchor for a big piece of art or oversized mirror,” Griffin says.

