In case you missed it: Willson Contreras' hot bat and more

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras is on a tear and a look around the rest of the weekend's fantasy baseball action

• Willson Contreras had three homers, 10 RBI and a steal over the weekend series against the White Sox, and the backstop has raised his OPS nearly 200 points over the last five contests. Given that Gary Sanchez ranks as the only catcher who’s a top-100 fantasy player so far this year, Contreras could prove to be a huge difference maker if he keeps hitting like he’s capable of. He ranks 16th in Barrel% (13.1), and Wrigley Field should be more of a hitter’s park as the summer heats up. Patient Contreras owners are going to reap major rewards going forward.

• Freddy Peralta made a memorable MLB debut Sunday, when he recorded a whopping 13 strikeouts over 5.2 shutout innings in Coors Field, becoming just the fifth pitcher since 1908 to fan that many in his first start. He throws his fastball a ton, and the velocity isn’t overwhelming, but it’s deceptive thanks to his long stride. Peralta had control issues in the minors, but the 21-year-old clearly has a bunch of strikeout upside, and he’s owned in just one percent of leagues right now.

• Danny Duffy was rocked for nine earned runs over 3.1 innings in Cleveland, and he’s now served up nine homers over his last five (abbreviated) starts. His SwStr% is way down, as is his velocity, so he’s droppable at this point.

• Francisco Lindor went 7-for-8 with two homers over Saturday and Sunday, and his slow start is now a distant memory. The star shortstop has nine long balls and is batting .458/.500/.958 over his last 72 at bats.

• Yasiel Puig finally homered Sunday, his first of the season (during his 101st AB of the year). He hasn’t played well, but Puig’s BABIP is .250 despite a career-high in exit velocity (91.3 mph). That’s not painting a perfect picture, as his Hard Hit% is down, so clearly he’s not hitting smarter. Still, Puig is 27 years old and posted a .907 OPS with 18 homers/steals over 202 at bats after the All-Star break last year, so buy low if it’s still possible.

• Trevor Story hit two homers Saturday and is taking home/road splits to the extreme, as he owns a 1.338 OPS in Coors Field and a .524 OPS on the road this season. He does have two homers and five steals away from home, and his speed is underrated.

• Charlie Morton posted a 14:0 K:BB ratio while allowing just one run over seven innings against the Rangers, and there are no signs of his major breakout slowing down anytime soon. Morton’s average fastball velocity (96.1 mph) and SwStr% (13.8) are both far above his career marks (92.2 mph, 8.4%), and I’m beginning to think the Astros have a good starting rotation.

• Dylan Bundy pitched a gem Sunday and ended a three-start stretch in which he posted a 19.00 ERA and 3.00 WHIP. Over his other six starts this year, he has a 1.16 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 38.2 innings.

• Luis Castillo held the Dodgers to three runs (two earned) and has allowed two or fewer in each of his last three starts, when he’s posted a 22:2 K:BB ratio. His owners can relax again.

• Jacob deGrom lasted just one inning during his return to the rotation, as he was pulled after throwing 45 pitches. The team states it was precautionary, but considering he’s dealing with a hyperextended right elbow, fantasy owners certainly have the right to panic. The Mets started 11-1 but are 2-9 in their last 11 games.

• Jonathan Gray had “the most 2018 line yet” Sunday, when he struck out 10 and walked one yet allowed 10 hits and six runs. Still, even after the outing, Gray is sporting a 2.49 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP with a 35:4 K:BB ratio over his last four starts (25.1 innings).

• The humidor couldn’t contain this impressive Bryce Harper homer, while Mookie Betts made this terrific play in what’s turning into a special season for him.

• Sean Newcomb has now pitched 20 straight scoreless innings after beating the Marlins on Sunday (during his fourth straight road start), as the rookie continues to pitch well. Among starters, Newcomb ranks No. 5 in Brls/PA.

• Robinson Cano suffered a broken right hand and is likely looking at a long DL stint. There isn’t an obvious replacement for fantasy owners, although those who have Dee Gordon are likely hoping he stays in the outfield, as his bat has thrived while playing there this season.

• Edubray Ramos recorded the Phillies’ save Sunday and now holds a 1.13 ERA with 20 strikeouts over 16.0 innings on the year. Hector Neris has taken a loss in two of his last four appearances, and Ramos is available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues, so grab him if you’re searching for saves.

