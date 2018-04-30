In case you missed it: Ozzie Albies' breakout continues and more

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies is off to a huge start this season (AP Photo).

• Ozzie Albies had another big game Sunday and has three homers, eight runs, eight RBI and two steals over the past five games and is hitting .293/.314/.647 on the season. The 21-year-old switch-hitter isn’t going to keep up this torrid pace, but SunTrust Park boosts power for lefties, and the Braves are the second-highest run scoring team in MLB (and Ronald Acuna was only recently called up and is now hitting second), so he’s also in a good situation hitting leadoff.

Many loved Albies as a breakout in 2018, but few could’ve expected a 166 wRC+ at this age, and he’s already in the conversation as the most valuable fantasy second baseman. A lineup that now starts out with Albies, Acuna and Freddie Freeman will be the envy of baseball for years to come. The move up in the order by Acuna moves down Ender Inciarte, whose MLB-high 13 steals have masked an otherwise poor start to the year, but hopefully he’ll keep running as usual while at the bottom of the order.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

• Caleb Smith had an ugly 6.89 ERA after four starts this season but has followed that up with an incredible 19:1 K:BB ratio over his next two outings, when he’s allowed just five baserunners (and two runs) over 13.0 innings. The schedule has certainly helped, but that type of performance simply has to get noticed, yet Smith remains just five percent owned in Yahoo leagues. His 33.9 K% ranks sixth among starters. The three who directly follow him on that list are Noah Syndergaard, Chris Sale and Justin Verlander. During its first year after renovations last season, Marlins Park suppressed run scoring as much as any has over the last three, so while Smith may have to deal with poor run support, he’s got an otherwise strong environment working for him (Miami’s defense has also played well). At minimum he’s worth a speculative add.

Story Continues

• Ryon Healy knocked two homers Sunday, giving him three over the weekend, but teammate Mitch Haniger is the real story with Seattle’s offense. He’s up to 10 long balls and 27 RBI on the year and looks like a steal at draft tables. Haniger’s average exit velocity (92.9 mph) ranks top-30 in baseball.

• Tyler Skaggs took a loss Sunday night, but he held the Yankees to just two runs over 5.1 innings, which is quite an accomplishment against that lineup. He now sports a 32:10 K:BB ratio with a 1.16 WHIP over 32.2 innings and is owned in just 40 percent of leagues.

• Denard Span homered in back-to-back games over the weekend and is quietly on pace to finish with 19 homers, 13 steals, 81 runs scored and 131 RBI. He’s hitting leadoff, has walked (13) nearly as often as he’s struck out (15) and is still available in nearly 95 percent of leagues. Teammate Daniel Robertson makes for another fine add if you’re looking for middle infield help.

• Joc Pederson is looking at regular playing time against righties with Yasiel Puig on the DL, and he’s quietly got a .403 OBP on the year. There’s still upside with the 26-year-old, and he remains widely available.

• Brandon Belt is hitting .370/.444/.761 over his last 46 at bats, but teammate Pablo Sandoval made the headlines over the weekend by tossing a perfect inning. AT&T Park ranks No. 1 in MLB Park Factors for run scoring so far in 2018, although it might be a little too soon to start calling it a hitter’s haven.

• Odubel Herrera robbed Freddie Freeman of a home run with this terrific catch, although he may have been one-upped by Randal Grichuk’s no-look sliding grab.

• Junior Guerra had another strong outing and has his ERA down to 0.82 and WHIP to 0.95 over four starts. He’s owned in just 39 percent of leagues, and while I’m as skeptical as anyone, his 2.77 FIP ranks No. 11 among starters.

• Nick Kingham had a perfect game broken up with two outs in the seventh inning during his MLB debut Sunday and could permanently force his way into Pittsburgh’s rotation, so he’s worth adding in deeper formats. Mike Soroka is another intriguing prospect worth picking up, as he’s slated to get the call by Atlanta this week. And if you’re looking for a bat, Lourdes Gurriel’s hot start was rewarded with a callup in Toronto, and he’s currently acting as the team’s starter at second base with Devon Travis’ continued demise.

• Gerrit Cole was dominant again, posting a 12:0 K:BB ratio over 6.2 innings against the A’s. His season numbers look like a video game: 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 61 Ks over 41.2 innings. His 16.0 SwStr% ranks third among starters and is such a massive jump from his career mark (9.8).

• J.A. Happ also had a strong outing Sunday and has a 19:0 K:BB ratio over his last two outings. Happ continues to change, and even more so in a good way this year, so make sure his owners realize they have a potential ace on their hands, not a 35-year-old off to a hot start who qualifies as a classic sell high.

• Yonder Alonso failed to homer in his fourth straight game Sunday, but he’s up to eight on the year, so while it’s come at the expense of his OBP, at least Alonso’s power has returned after it tailed off after the All-Star Break last season. In fact, he ranks No. 6 in Brls/PA, so there might be an opportunity out there in some leagues. Alonso is still available in 60 percent of them.

Follow the Yahoo fantasy baseball crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, and Scott Pianowski