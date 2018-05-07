In case you missed it: Domingo German's memorable first start and more

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was dominant during his first MLB start (AP Photo).

• Domingo German was pulled with a no-hitter through six innings Sunday, as he was making his first MLB start. He struck out nine, giving him 27 over 20.1 innings on the year, and there’s a chance he sticks in New York’s rotation with Jordan Montgomery out two-plus months. His fastball has averaged 95.2 mph, but it’s been German’s curve and changeup that have been especially effective, helping him post an impressive 15.2 SwStr%. It’s not easy preventing runs in Yankee Stadium, but it helps getting a bunch of run support. It likely took an aggressive FAAB bid to grab German and for good reason.

• Clayton Kershaw highlighted an unfortunate weekend filled with injury news (Jacob deGrom, Miguel Cabrera and others also hit the DL), as he was placed on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis. As an owner in multiple leagues, my first instinct was “he’s done,” but an MRI revealed no structural damage, so it could’ve been worse. Still, he’s obviously going to miss some time, so this is a massive blow to fantasy owners. Already a disappointment, we now likely know why his velocity was down, and Kershaw still sits with just one win on the season. This is the third year in a row he’s spent time on the DL, and while there’s nothing owners can do but wait right now, Kershaw can no longer be trusted as a top tier fantasy pitcher moving forward.

• Andrew Suarez held the hot-hitting Braves to just one unearned run over 5.1 innings Sunday in Atlanta, and he now sports an 18:2 K:BB ratio over 17.2 innings this season. The former second-round pick was solid in Triple-A last year and gets the benefit of what’s typically the most pitcher-friendly park in baseball. Suarez is owned in just five percent of Yahoo leagues, and there will be a spot open in SF’s rotation for a while with Johnny Cueto expected to miss at least six weeks with a sprained elbow.

• Trevor Cahill posted a 12:1 K:BB ratio over six scoreless innings against the Orioles on Saturday, and he’s up to 31 Ks over 24.0 innings with a 0.96 WHIP on the year. His K% (33.7) and SwStr% (16.0) both rank top-10 among starters, yet he remains available in more than 80 percent of leagues.

• Max Scherzer struck out 15 batters Sunday in a no-decision, halting a five-start win streak. Fantasy owners will have to settle for a 1.74 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP and 80 strikeouts over 51.2 innings. Scherzer has a 52.1 K% against right-handed batters this season.

• The Yankees are 15-1 over their last 16 games and 14-1 since the debut of Gleyber Torres, who hit this nice walk-off homer Sunday.

• Mike Trout is on pace to hit .336 with 57 homers, 138 runs scored and 114 RBI. And also go 29-for-29 on SB attempts. He’s slugging .720, yet he’s walked nearly as many times (28) as he’s struck out (29). There’s only been one season during Trout’s career in which his OPS decreased from his previous campaign, as he’s set or matched a career-high in four straight. It wasn’t fair to have the first pick in fantasy drafts this year.

• Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound from a sprained ankle and picked up a win, holding the Mariners to two runs over six innings in Seattle. He has a 32:11 K:BB ratio with a 1.18 WHIP over 26.1 innings and will avoid having to start during the team’s upcoming trip to Coors Field (and will likely sit on offense with no DH).

• After going deep twice Saturday, Joey Gallo now has 12 homers and 13 singles on the year, while teammate Keone Kela has allowed five runs over his last two appearances and can’t afford another hiccup if he wants to keep the Rangers’ closer’s job.

• Eddie Rosario homered both days over the weekend (also adding a steal) and has raised his OPS from .659 to .853 since May started. He owns a 127 wRC+ on a Twins team that’s been below average (98) and features numerous struggling players disappointing fantasy owners (Byron Buxton, Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano). Rosario is quietly on pace to record 130 RBI.

