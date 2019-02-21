Case Keenum 'Shocked' Broncos Proposed a Trade for QB Joe Flacco

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum said he was "shocked" and "definitely disappointed" that the team agreed to trade for Joe Flacco last week.

In a conversation on Jason Romano's Sports Spectrum podcast, Keenum said he spoke with Broncos general manager John Elway on the morning of the trade but was still surprised by the move.

"Elway called me that morning and we had a great conversation, which he didn't have to do, and I appreciated that," Keenum told the podcast. "I was definitely shocked. It was a surprise for us and ... you know, I think probably for the first day or so that's kind of what it was. You know, for us, we're definitely disappointed. It's not something we wanted to happen. I know that everybody's doing their job and John feels like that was a chance for him to help the Broncos out."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Broncos signed Keenum to a two-year, $36 million deal before the 2018 season to be their starting quarterback. Keenum went 6–10 as Denver's starter and threw for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He finished among the bottom ten in the NFL in total quarterback rating.

Keenum is slated to count $21 million against Denver's salary cap for the 2019 season.

Keenum was the fourth different starting quarterback for the Broncos over the past two seasons, and while the Broncos are considering a number of options for his future, Keenum said he believes his time with the team is over.

Story continues

"For us, it's another chapter in our lives and we're going to roll with it," Keenum said. "We're going to approach this like I do everything in my entire life, and that it's not by accident this has happened. It's just another chapter and another opportunity to overcome some adversity in my life. My time with the Broncos has been really special. I have enjoyed every second of it. I have absolutely been so proud to wake up every day and to walk into that building to represent the Broncos as their quarterback. ... It was an honor."