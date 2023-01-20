Case IH and New Holland Agriculture Win Four ASABE 2023 Innovation Awards

CNH Industrial
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Case IH and New Holland, global agricultural brands of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have won four 2023 ASABE AE50 awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). These prestigious awards honor the year's 50 most innovative products and systems engineered for the food and agricultural industries.

Case IH won its first award for the Early Riser® 2150S Front-Fold Split-Row Planter. It features a 50-inch split-row offset (front to back) design which maximizes residue flow and minimizes residue plugging - for more efficient and agronomic operation. The planter delivers accurate row unit ground following, seed placement and depth. All settings can be made directly from the cab allowing the farmer to easily apply the necessary adjustments to maximize productivity.

New Steiger® Series Tractor Three-Point Hitch system is the brand's second AE50-winning product. It is designed to maximize the power and lift capacity of wide-frame Steiger series tractors. The innovative system now has a 20,000-pound lift capacity and increased maximum lift height which will allow the tractor to tackle a wider variety of tasks on the farm.

New Holland Agriculture was recognized for its 2023 Guardian™ Front Boom Sprayer with PLM Intelligence™ which features all-new electronic controls and offboard connectivity. Upgrades include liquid management system controls in the cab and fill station, and a full integration to the Precision Land Management (PLM) intelligence infrastructure offered by New Holland PLM connect systems and Raven Slingshot offboard interfaces. The PLM intelligence system benefits the customer by remotely providing diagnostics, service information and agronomic data straight to a phone, tablet, or home office - meaning they can make even more timely decisions to enhance overall profitability and productivity.

Pro-Belt™ Series Variable Chamber Round Balers won New Holland's second award. The balers are equipped with the ActiveDrop™ rotor drop floor which provides the durability required by baling contractors and high use farmers. The ActiveDrop rotor drop floor provides an alert to the operator when the load on the rotor is approaching maximum capacity. This allows the operator to adjust their baling speed to avoid rotor overloading and increases overall productivity.

These awards recognize CNH Industrial's ongoing development of customer-inspired, innovative products.

CNH Industrial, Friday, January 20, 2023, Press release picture
CNH Industrial, Friday, January 20, 2023, Press release picture

Case IH Planter

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

