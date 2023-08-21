Case of Halifax-area school teacher accused of voyerism in court

A sign outside the Abenaki Aquatic Club on Bell Lake in Dartmouth, N.S. (Mark Crosby/CBC - image credit)

The case of a Halifax-area school teacher accused of voyeurism was back in provincial court Monday.

Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 41, is accused of secretly observing and recording five women and girls in a washroom at the Abenaki Aquatic Club. The alleged offences happened July 18-20.

Some of the alleged victims are minors. All of their identities are protected by a publication ban.

Moriarty is a language teacher at Woodlawn High School in Dartmouth, N.S. In a statement released at the time the charges were announced, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said Moriarty has been placed on leave.

Jen Mosher, commodore of the Abenaki Aquatic Club, said the organization is co-operating with police and providing support to the alleged victims and to its members at large.

The Crown has not yet provided Moriarty's lawyer with all the evidence police have collected in the case, so it has been put over to next month.

Moriarty did not appear in court on Monday. His lawyer, Jennifer MacDonald, appeared by phone.

