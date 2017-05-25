A case of the drunken cricketer and the parrot defense

FILE - A Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 photo from files of New Zealand's Doug Bracewell batting during the first one-day international cricket match against India in Dharmsala, India. Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty to a third charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and told a New Zealand court he was hurrying to console his partner over a dead parrot. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) -- A New Zealand cricket player offered this explanation for another drunken driving offense - he was rushing home to console his girlfriend over a dead parrot.

The lawyer for Doug Bracewell says the cricketer was attending a social function when his ''distraught'' girlfriend called. She says their pet cockatoo was killed by dogs they were minding for a friend.

Bracewell had a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit. He was ordered Thursday by the Masterton court to perform 100 hours of community work. He was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2008 and 2010.

The Black Caps cricketer acknowledged his mistake of not waiting for a taxi. Outside court, he called this an ''unfortunate situation,'' but said ''that's no excuse driving a vehicle while having a few drinks.''