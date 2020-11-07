A case of defensive yips? Chargers aim to conquer meltdown demons vs. Raiders

The Chargers' struggles with giving up points in the second half of games has been a big concern for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, right, and coach Anthony Lynn, center. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

He had just watched his defense give up 28 points in the final 21 minutes, including three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Gus Bradley explained that he felt the same sensation many Chargers fans likely felt at that moment: disbelief.

“I would say this one probably stung a little bit more just because of the way it happened,” Bradley said. “It’s almost like, you can’t possibly … these things can’t possibly take place in this amount of time, and it did.”

The Chargers’ defense — somewhat break-but-don’t-bend lately — last weekend had its most dramatic collapse yet in a series of startling free falls.

After dominating into the middle of the third quarter, Bradley’s unit gave up every bit of a 24-3 lead and then some as the Chargers lost 31-30 at Denver when the Broncos scored as time expired.

“You feel like you have really good control of the game,” Bradley said. “You come out of there like, ‘How did this happen?’ ”

That question has gone painfully unanswered during a mystifying, history-making stretch of failure for this team. The Chargers have blown leads of at least 16 points in each of their last four games, an NFL record.

Before this season, no team had ever done such a thing in more than two consecutive games. The Chargers did it twice, took their off week to regroup and then returned to do it two more times.

They are 2-5 and in last place in the AFC West, their spirit quite possibly also in the cellar.

“There’s got to be the belief that we can do it,” right tackle Bryan Bulaga said. “You see such big swings in the first half of games where we’re on top of teams and we’re moving the football and getting big stops. …

“It’s that little bit of lull that we need to cut out of our mind-set. It’s got to be full throttle, 100% of the time to win. This is the NFL. This isn’t like, you know, you go up 17 on a team and they’re just going to go away.”

The Chargers lost at Tampa Bay after leading 24-7 late in the second quarter and at New Orleans despite having a 20-3 edge just before halftime.

They jumped on Jacksonville 16-0 at home before falling behind twice in the second half and then rallying to win.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert looks on from the sideline during the second half of a 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos last week.

Against the Broncos, their previous 21-point cushion was still 24-10 entering the fourth quarter before giving up touchdowns all three times Denver possessed the ball to finish the game.

Football isn’t a sport where the yips is often discussed. But when a team does what the Chargers have done, can the issues go from between the lines to between the ears?

Coach Anthony Lynn unnecessarily confirmed that scoring first Sunday against Las Vegas remains the goal. He said he hasn’t avoided discussing the meltdowns for fear of making the situation worse.

“It’s something we’ve talked about,” Lynn said. “No, we’re not afraid to bring it up. We know that it’s a problem. We know that we need to fix it. And we need to do it soon.”

In Bradley’s three previous years with the Chargers, the opposition reached 30 points only six times in 48 regular-season games. This defense has given up 30 points three of the last four games.

The Chargers’ secondary has been burned for 11 touchdown passes during that stretch, including three in the fourth quarter last week by Denver’s Drew Lock.

Dealing with injuries and inexperience, the Chargers repeatedly have blown assignments and lacked communication. They’ve frequently failed to make the sorts of plays that win games late.

Safety Nasir Adderley and cornerbacks Tevaughn Campbell and Brandon Facyson committed crucial penalties in the final eight minutes against the Broncos.

“I've got to look at our players and make sure I’m not asking too much of them in these situations,” Bradley said. “It seems like a broken record a little bit, but we just keep going through these growing pains.”

