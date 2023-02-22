The Case for Canadian Liquefied Natural Gas

Enbridge
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Enbridge

Enbridge, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture
Enbridge, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

Germany, Japan, South Korea . . . they're knocking on our door. The world wants Canada's energy, specifically Canadian liquified natural gas (LNG), as countries shift away from Russian imports.

To be sure, an energy crisis driven by the need for energy security is well underway. But there's much more to consider as global demand for energy grows and Canada's important role comes into focus.

Such was the emphatic message Wednesday at the Rideau Club in Ottawa from Greg Ebel, President and CEO of Enbridge, who along with fellow panelists offered insights during a Policy Magazine-hosted discussion titled LNG and Net Zero.

Ebel, recently appointed top executive at North America's largest energy infrastructure company, sat alongside fellow panelists Karen Ogen-Toews, CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance, Ed Greenspon, President and CEO of the Public Policy Forum, Policy Magazine Editor and Publisher Ian MacDonald, and award-winning broadcast journalist Don Newman.

Yes, Europe and Asia want our energy to protect their economies and to displace fuel like coal to combat climate change. But there is also another side of the energy crisis that doesn't get enough attention, Ebel noted. Consider this. According to the World Health Organization last year:

  • 733 million people still had no access to electricity.

  • 2.4 billion people were still cooking using unclean fuels such as plastic materials and dung detrimental to their health.

  • By 2030, the number of people without access to electricity will be 670 million - a population 20 times that of Canada's.

Canada, which leads in reducing the 1.5% of global emissions created within our borders thanks to government, industry and individual efforts, could set its sights on the 98.5% of global emissions created outside of Canada. This can be done with LNG, Ebel said, describing the Canadian LNG advantage that comes from the use of hydroelectricity to power facilities; a cold climate that requires less energy to produce LNG; and shorter shipping distances to key markets in Asia.

A further strength of Canadian LNG comes from Indigenous equity partnerships, which not only allow projects to tap into environmental expertise that is second to none but help Indigenous partner communities prosper.

While the business and ethical cases for more Canadian LNG now are strong, Ottawa luncheon-goers heard there's a roadmap, complete with its share of roadblocks, for industry, government and Indigenous communicates to follow.

First, as a nation, we need to align and rally around the belief there's more that Canada needs to do on the world stage. "We should embrace this responsibility, not shirk from it," Ebel said.

We then need to focus on attracting investment and on fixing the single biggest obstacle standing in the way. Canada's regulatory system, which impedes action, slows development and erodes confidence among proponents and international LNG customers, and has to be turned on its head, said Ebel. We need to show that projects-built the right way-can actually get built.

"Canada definitely has a business case for LNG, and we have an obligation to help and to do so in a truly Canadian way, which is to say, to do the right thing, for the right reasons, in the right way-and to do it now," Ebel said.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740398/The-Case-for-Canadian-Liquefied-Natural-Gas

Latest Stories

  • How the ultra wealthy have re-shaped the global discussion on climate change

    A new book critiques the juxtaposition of rich and powerful people preaching to the rest of us on climate change. Author and political scientist Édouard Morena looks at how the ultra wealthy have re-shaped the global discussion on climate change, often to suit their own needs, whilst ignoring more obvious ways to save the planet. Issues such as billionaires defending their use of private jets, or one of the world's largest oil producers hosting the next round of UN climate talks are among those under the microscope. Morena spoke to us on Perspective about his book "Fin du monde et Petits Fours", or "The end of the world and appetisers", which has just been published in French.Read more on FRANCE 24 English

  • Malawi benefits from Scotland's climate fund - President Chakwera

    President Chakwera says a Scottish fund for poor countries hit by climate change has helped Malawi.

  • Austrian children sue government for failing to protect them from climate crisis

    Children as young as five are asking government to ensure their constitutional rights by taking stronger climate action

  • Conference highlights ways P.E.I. could learn from Danish island’s fight against climate change

    CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — A conference and workshop held at the P.E.I. Conference Centre on Feb. 6 highlighted ways the province could learn from the work being done on another small island in the fight against climate change. The conference was hosted in Charlottetown by the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action and featured several speakers, including Søren Hermansen, manager of the Samsø Energy Academy in Samsø, Denmark. “My ambition is to clarify to (P.E.I.) what are the next st

  • World’s first ‘carbon neutral rocket launch’ achieved by UK firm

    SpaceX launched Inmarsat satellite into orbit in event certified as carbon neutral by The CarbonNeutral Protocol

  • Climate change ‘interrupted the supply’ of food to shops

    A farmer tells ITV News that the impact of climate change is leading to a shortage of fruit and veg in supermarkets. He says that there is a "three or four week gap in supply" and cites climate change for ‘interrupting the supply’. .

  • B.C. announces additional $180M to help communities prepare for natural disasters

    Local governments and First Nations in British Columbia are getting more support to prepare for the risk of natural disasters related to climate change. The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness says it will add $180 million to support projects that help communities prepare for and mitigate the effects of natural disasters. Premier David Eby said the additional funds are coming out of the province's $5.7 billion budget surplus, bringing the government's total contribution to the

  • How Scotland pays back for Malawi climate damage

    Scotland is one of the first countries in the world to stump up cash for climate change "loss and damage" in poorer countries.

  • Analysis-Pain and gain for industry as EU carbon hits 100 euros

    Europe's carbon price hit a record 100 euros ($106) per tonne on Tuesday, a long-awaited milestone that boosts the economic case for some green technologies and hits industry with its largest bill yet for carbon dioxide emissions. The European Union has pledged to cut its emissions by 55% by 2030 versus 1990 levels. One of its main tools to make that happen is its carbon market, which requires European industry and power plants to buy permits to cover their CO2 emissions.

  • Review: Has climate change migration already begun?

    In “The Great Displacement,” Jake Bittle’s reporting strategy was to visit places such as Big Pine Key, Florida (flood) and Santa Rosa, California (fire) and use the natural disasters that overcame them as parables for what looming climate change is going to bring. “Climate disasters expose fundamental flaws in where and how we have chosen to build our communities,” he writes. In Long Beach, California, the Belmont Shore peninsula already floods in some high tides and storms and some global warming forecasts show the area underwater in a few decades.

  • Energy agency chief: "No excuse" for high methane emissions

    The International Energy Agency on Tuesday accused fossil fuel industries of doing too little to curb methane emissions and undermining global climate goals to limit warming. Economic uncertainty, high energy prices and concerns over security of supply, which would have led to emissions cuts in 2022, were ineffective as methane emissions remained “stubbornly high,” the report said. “Methane cuts are among the cheapest options to limit near-term global warming," said IEA's executive director Fatih Birol.

  • EXPLAINER-Which industries pay CO2 costs in Europe?

    The price of carbon emissions permits in Europe's carbon market, the world's most established, hit a record high of 100 euros ($107) per tonne on Tuesday. WHAT IS AN EMISSIONS TRADING SYSTEM? An ETS sets a cap on the amount of CO2 emissions that a sector, or group of sectors, can produce.

  • Jennifer Aniston Is Almost Unrecognizable in 54th Birthday Pic and Fans Have Thoughts

    Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 54th birthday by posting a childhood photo with her parents to Instagram and thanking fans for their birthday wishes.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • Alexandra Daddario Just Dropped A Totally Sculpted Undies Selfie On IG

    Alexandra Daddario just dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram showing off her sculpted abs and legs in a bra and briefs. Alex loves acupuncture and hot yoga.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • Iggy Azalea Says She'll Keep Posting Sexy Photos Because 'I Like It' and 'They're Beautiful'

    "I made a lot of people so much money off my body and I got the smallest cut off my own f---ing body," the singer said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast

  • Amal Clooney Paired a Micro Mini Dress With Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend

    This universally loved footwear find is one to watch.