The case for an Australian federal anti-corruption watchdog is more compelling after a troubling week

In the opening stages of the pandemic, before the second wave, when it looked like we’d flattened the curve of infections and the worst could be avoided, Australians seemed to harbour a quiet pride about our exceptionalism.

While the coronavirus response wasn’t perfect, by working to save lives and cushion people from the economic shock triggered by the pandemic, governments reminded citizens that politicians could do something other than plot mercilessly against one another, and fit up their opponents for everything that wasn’t right about the country. The officials and experts sitting behind governments also became more visible during the crisis, reinforcing the sense of an apparatus working for the common good.

This tableau of institutional competence is looking a bit more battered as the punishing months of 2020 grind on, and as politics-as-usual reasserts itself. As I write on Friday afternoon, Daniel Andrews is giving evidence to an inquiry examining what went wrong in hotel quarantine in Victoria, a managerial failure that seems to have sparked the second wave.

But despite the challenges, and missteps, Australia is still faring better at managing the calamities of the year than many other places, and polls suggest citizens retain a solid degree of confidence in the performance of our governments.

But before we dare to hope, before we succumb to the temptation of thinking Australian officialdom is more competent and public spirited than elsewhere, it pays to broaden our field of vision, because if we do that, the picture becomes more troubling.

Let’s start our Saturday stocktake with a land sale for an airport. The Australian National Audit Office this week trained a spotlight on a decision in 2018 by federal officials to purchase a 12.26 hectare triangle of land for just under $30m. The area known as the “Leppington triangle” is adjacent to the site for the western Sydney airport.

The ANAO decided to prod and poke this particular transaction because a year after buying the land, the department of infrastructure valued the land purchase at just $3m. Strange, right, that precipitous plunge in value? Enough to make an auditor curious.

The poking around resulted in the ANAO reconstructing a deliberative process where meetings were held in coffee shops without proper records, where conflict of interest procedures weren’t properly followed, where decision-makers weren’t appropriately advised, and where unorthodox valuation processes were adopted.

Unsurprisingly, the ANAO let rip. The whole case study “fell short of ethical standards”.

An unnamed official in the department, in fact, predicted this excoriation would happen. Making a record of approval to proceed with a valuation for the Leppington site in March 2017, the official noted in Sir Humphrey Appleby tones if the valuation activities, including the instructions provided and the land value advised, were ever disclosed publicly, this may “invite scrutiny over the department’s activities”. The commonwealth “may be criticised for its approach”.

The sorry story can be summarised this way. The government wanted to buy land owned by the Leppington Pastoral Company for the second Sydney airport. LPC was a reluctant seller. The parcel of land wasn’t needed, according to the ANAO, for another 32 years. But officials pushed through anyway. In the process they “overstated the identified benefits” (and, astonishingly) “did not quantify costs, and did not address risks” – which was a departure from the approved strategy.

For the record, the Leppington Pastoral Company is operated by billionaire brothers Tony and Ron Perich and the company has donated a total of $176,600 to the Liberals since 2002, including $58,800 in 2018-19.

The officials knew they were trying to buy land from “a sophisticated and well-resourced entity” with “access to substantial resources including legal and property advisors”. But in one of the more sharp asides in the ANAO report, the auditor notes there shouldn’t be special procedures for the powerful. It is not appropriate, the ANAO says, for the Australian government to offer “sophisticated and well-resourced” entities greater inducements to sell than it offers those without “access to substantial resources”.

