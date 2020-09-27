Case against villagers for beating up couple in Jharkhand

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], September 27 (ANI): A couple was allegedly beaten up by the villagers after they were caught in a 'compromising position' at a village in Sahibganj district here. A case has been registered against the people involved in the incident.

"The villagers had beaten up a couple who was found in a compromising position in the village. A case has been registered against people involved in the incident," said Pramod Kumar Mishra, Deputy superintendent of police (SDPO), Barharwa Sahebganj.

"The villagers wanted to impose a fine on the man. They also misbehaved with the woman. Soon after we were informed, we brought the couple to the police station," Mishra added. (ANI)

