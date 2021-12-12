Case of 15-year-old shot, killed in Independence sent to Jackson County prosecutor

Matti Gellman
·1 min read

A 15-year-old boy who Independence police found suffering from gun shot wounds Saturday night has died.

Around 7 p.m officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 600 block of North Westwood Drive in Independence. At a residence there they found the 15-year-old injured from gun shots.

Police believe the home the boy was found in belongs to a friend, said Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the department.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounce dead upon arrival.

Independence police have a suspect in custody and the case was sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor on Sunday for possible charges.

As of Sunday morning, Independence police were still investigating the shooting.

