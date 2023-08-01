Cascio Motors Is Selling A 1,900-Mile 2001 Ford F-150 Lightning At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Cascio Motors is set to awe automotive enthusiasts with an extraordinary offering - a 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with a mere 1,900 miles on the odometer. This remarkable pickup truck is one of only 6,381 produced for the model year and has an intriguing history, having been originally sold in Alberta, Canada, before making its way to the United States in November 2019. Now, the SVT Lightning, adorned in Silver Metallic over Medium Graphite cloth and Ebony leather upholstery, is up for auction on Bring A Trailer, and the lack of a reserve price promises a thrilling bidding experience.

The 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is a rare gem, especially in such impeccable condition with such low mileage. With only 6,381 units produced that year, these high-performance trucks are already sought-after collectibles, but finding one with just 1,900 miles elevates its desirability to a whole new level. This rarity makes the auction all the more exciting for enthusiasts looking to own a piece of automotive history.

The Silver Metallic finish of this SVT Lightning accentuates its bold and aggressive design. As part of the Lightning-specific features, this pickup boasts revised bumper covers, side skirts, and a side-exit exhaust, giving it an unmistakable appearance that sets it apart from the standard F-150 models. The inclusion of clear taillights, fog lights, and 18" SVT five-spoke alloy wheels adds further flair to its striking exterior.

Under the hood lies the heart of this SVT Lightning, a supercharged 5.4-liter Triton V8 engine that exudes an impressive 380 horsepower and a mighty 450 lb-ft of torque. Coupled with a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential, this powertrain guarantees exhilarating performance and a thrilling driving experience. The truck's SVT-tuned dampers and springs, along with front and rear stabilizer bars, ensure agile handling and precise control on the road.

Despite its performance-focused nature, the 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning doesn't compromise on comfort and convenience. Inside the cabin, occupants are welcomed by a 60/40 split bench seat adorned in Medium Graphite cloth and Ebony leather upholstery, with SVT embroidery adding a touch of exclusivity. Amenities such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, a cassette stereo, air conditioning, and cruise control enhance the driving experience, making it both exhilarating and comfortable.

The low mileage of this SVT Lightning speaks volumes about its previous owners' dedication to its preservation. While it's a tempting prospect for collectors to keep this treasure in pristine condition, it also opens up the possibility for a lucky new owner to experience the thrill of driving a near-new 2001 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and continue its legacy on the road.

The being offered by Cascio Motors is a true testament to the allure of classic pickups and the enduring appeal of the Lightning series. With its pristine condition, incredibly low mileage, and powerful performance, it is sure to attract attention from automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike. As the auction on Bring A Trailer heats up, eager bidders will have the opportunity to claim this exceptional piece of automotive history for themselves, making it a cherished addition to their collection or a thrilling ride for years to come.

