‘Cascading contagion’ fears grip crypto as FTX founder is accused of lies

The founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been accused of lying to customers amid fears the fallout from its bankruptcy could spread through “cascading contagion”.

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, claimed his arch-rival, Sam Bankman-Fried, misled clients and investors as FTX spiralled out of control.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Zhao blamed the collapse on Mr Bankman-Fried. He said: “In this case I think they were lying. FTX lied. I think Sam lied to his employees, his users, his shareholders, regulators all around the world.”

The allegations pile further pressure on the 30-year-old Democratic Party donor. Bahamas-headquartered FTX, which allowed consumers and businesses to buy-and-sell digital assets such as Bitcoin, imploded last week with liabilities of $9bn (£7.6bn). The company was valued at $32bn in an investment round in January.

Mr Zhao said there was a risk of “some cascading contagion effects” that could hit smaller exchanges. Several relatively minor trading companies and exchanges used FTX to store their digital currencies. The bankruptcy has effectively left them locked out of their accounts.

The chief executive of Crypto.com, another large digital coin exchange, took to YouTube to defend the company’s “very strong balance sheet”, adding it only had exposure of $10m to the collapse of FTX.

Kris Marszalek said: “We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks.”

Crypto.com's own digital token has fallen 50pc in the last week on the back of the market turmoil. Mr Marszalek said the company would published an audited “proof of reserves” in the next month.

However Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive who has advocated for cryptocurrencies, said the failure could lead to “a long winter” for digital coins.

Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative chair of the Treasury Select Committee, said to a panel of cryptocurrency executives: “It must be incredibly awkward coming to talk to us today.

“This was an exchange that was worth $30bn only recently, and now has collapsed, how can anyone have any confidence they are putting their money into something trustworthy?”

Ian Taylor, of trade body CryptoUK, said more clarity was needed in regulations. Most cryptocurrency exchanges are based offshore, but UK consumers can still use them to trade.

FTX and more than 130 associated companies filed for bankruptcy protection last week after a flood of cryptocurrency withdrawals it was unable to pay. Mr Bankman-Fried has apologised for the collapse, but has blamed “poor internal labelling” of the company’s financial accounts.

FTX has been accused of transferring funds to its sister hedge fund Alameda Research, which made risky bets on other digital coins. Alameda took up to $10bn in loans from FTX customer deposits, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the run-up to the collapse, Mr Bankman-Fried posted and later deleted claims that the company did not “invest client assets” and added: “FTX is fine. Assets are fine.”

Binance was previously an investor in its rival. However, the relationship between the two founders became increasingly fractious. In the days before FTX’s collapse, Binance said it would sell $530m in a cryptocurrency developed by the rival exchange, prompting a run on the exchange as customers sought to withdraw deposits.

In Washington DC political recriminations are under way on both sides of the divide. Mr Bankman-Fried had become one of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, contributing $40m to its midterm campaigns. However Ryan Salame, a member of his inner circle at FTX, donated more than $20m to Republicans.

Binance has faced criticism over its own approach to regulations. Last year, a subsidiary of the company was barred from undertaking regulated activity in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority over concerns about weak consumer protections.

Mr Bankman-Fried was approached for comment. FTX did not respond to requests for comment.