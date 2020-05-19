Cascades launches new packaging line for e‑commerce

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX:CAS.TO - News), a leader in eco‑friendly recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new product line designed for e‑commerce, that encompasses a comprehensive range of customized, creative and sustainable packaging solutions for companies selling their products online.

Grouped under the Cascades e‑com packaging solutionsTM banner, these new products and services were developed with a customer‑centric approach to ensure that they meet the specific needs of this growing market. Cascades is positioning itself as a supplier of choice for its customers who sell online with this complete platform of perfectly tailored solutions that include:

Sustainable packaging for e‑commerce that offers optimal protection, innovative design and high‑quality printing to ensure a maximum impact for online shoppers

Expert services to help customers ensure that their packaging is always right‑sized and increases the efficiency of their packaging operations

Shipping tests at the new Cascades shipping test laboratory in Kingsey Falls to certify that customers' products will arrive at their destination in perfect condition (Cascades is an Amazon APASS member).

"With the expansion of online shopping, especially during the pandemic, corrugated packaging needs are growing and changing. We've worked extremely hard to provide our customers with a full range of solutions that go beyond traditional packaging or a simple product catalogue. We offer services, tools, laboratory tests and even innovative supply chain processes. Our goal is to cover every angle with this new product offering," said Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging.

To see the entire line, consult Cascades e‑com packaging solutionsTM.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS

