Cascade of fireworks halts Boca Juniors match in Argentine Primera Division

Boca Juniors’ visit to Godoy Cruz in the Argentine Primera División was delayed for nearly two minutes after a barrage of fireworks disrupted play.

With Boca leading 2-1 with just seconds of normal time remaining the home supporters began firing the pyrotechnics in an apparent time-wasting move, some of which landed on the pitch.

The delay resulted in seven minutes of added time but this was not enough for the home side to fight back, with Boca hanging on for a big away win.

A similar incident occurred in an Argentine second-tier match in June when the closing stages of a clash between Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Maipu were disrupted by a shower of fireworks.

However, in that instance the match was not delayed as the referee waved play on despite the cacophony of noise and light from the stands.

MINDBLOWING FIREWORKS IN ARGENTINA 🇦🇷💥🎇 Amazing pyrotechnics display consumes pitch during final moments of match at Independiente Rivadavia, which hosts won over Deportivo Maipu, 2-1. Argentinian Second Tier: Where Football meets Michael Bay.pic.twitter.com/t3PmfG9ZNP — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 4, 2023

Sunday’s match represented a vital three points for Boca, who had managed just one win in their last six league games and sat languishing in sixth place in Group B of the Primera División.

After the game, Boca centre-back Nicolas Figal said: “We came to win. We knew it was going to be a very difficult game because they were also forced to get a win. We did what we had to do. Now we have to wait to see if we get the results.

“It was a very important game for Boca, luckily with the goal we achieved the victory, which we needed.”

Forward Miguel Merentiel added: “I’m happy. I know that it was difficult for me at the beginning, but I found myself in the team. I am happy with the goal and for winning the game that was important and at the same time a little difficult.”

