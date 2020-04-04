Casa Systems CEO Pays $15.3 Million for Striking La Jolla Mansion

Click here to read the full article.

One of the San Diego area’s most visually dramatic homes recently sold for just over $15 million, placing it among the biggest local transactions on record. Deeds and documents reveal the La Jolla property was acquired by Boston-based tech tycoon Jerry Guo, the longtime president and CEO of telecommunications juggernaut Casa Systems, and his wife Lucy Xie, Casa’s SVP of operations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Built in 2003 and designed by local architect Ken Ronchetti, the knife-edged contemporary isn’t for the stylistically faint of heart, boasting boldly maximalist lines, soaring walls of glass and a uniquely triangular infinity pool. From inside, the entire 8,600 sq. ft. mansion appears magically suspended over the Pacific Ocean far below.

More from Variety

Vertigo-inducing views stretch for miles, drinking in the aqua sea and also capturing the ruggedly beautiful mountains that define La Jolla’s coastline. More tangible amenities include a three-car garage, nearly 3,000 square feet of stone terraces and balconies — perfect for large-scale entertaining — a lush rose garden, a detached studio/office with its own private bathroom plus a separate, one-bedroom detached guesthouse.

This is also a state-of-the-art modern “smart” home, with a lavish Savant automation system that allows its owners to monitor and control the security cameras, TVs, lights and audio from the touch of their smartphones, or from various wall-mounted iPads scattered throughout the house.

For better or worse, however, and despite all the snazzy visual dramatics, this $15.3 million property is rather overshadowed by its next-door neighbor in terms of price, style and sheer scale. That estate, the famously unreal-looking Razor House, was purchased last year for $20.8 million by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. The two homes are so close that they actually share a communal driveway, though each property also sits behind its own gate and private drive.

Story continues

Guo and Xie appear to have a thing for futuristic-looking contemporary homes. Back in 2016, they paid about $5.3 million for a high-floor condo in Boston’s fashionable Millennium Tower skyscraper, a shimmering glass structure with views over Boston Harbor.

Casa Systems, founded in 2003, has since grown to 600+ employees, and become noted for its software-centric approach to communications. The NASDAQ-listed company currently sports a market cap of approximately $276 million.

Bob and Terri Andrews of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Craig and Marc Lotzof, also with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, repped Guo and Xie.

Launch Gallery: Jerry Guo's $15 Million La Jolla Estate

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.