Cary woman arrested on charges of murdering 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl

A Cary woman was arrested Sunday on charges of murdering two children.

Arrest warrants show that Raleigh Police charged Launice Shanique Battle, 29, of Noel Ann Court with two counts of murder. The warrants accuse Battle of killing a 3-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl Saturday.

No additional details were included in the warrants, such as Battle’s connection to the two children. But City-County Bureau of Identification records show that Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Wake Forest Road.

Battle is being held at the Wake County jail. She is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Wake County District Court.

