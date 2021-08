Cary will require anyone over the age of 5 to wear masks in all indoor spaces starting this week, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said Monday.

Cary joins Raleigh and Wake County in calling for people to wear masks. Other Wake County towns have said they would not require them.

Cary’s order will go into effect Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.

