Cary to get more shopping options as coming Fenton development announces new tenants

With less than a year before it opens for business, one of the biggest commercial developments coming to the Triangle has announced the latest additions to its roster of upcoming retailers.

Slated for an early 2022 opening, the $850 million 69-acre commercial and residential Cary development known as Fenton will include the home furnishing and kitchenware retailer Williams Sonoma, the upscale furnishing chain Pottery Barn, the women’s sports apparel store Athleta and a Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa location.

Williams Sonoma will have a 5,504-square-foot store at Fenton. Pottery Barn, a brand affiliate of Williams Sonoma, will open a larger store of nearly 14,000 square feet and Athleta will open a 3,825-square-foot store — all three will be the retailers’ first location in Cary.

Pottery Barn, which has stores in Raleigh and Durham, will debut its flagship Triangle store at Fenton and the Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa will be the third to open in the area.

Fenton is being built by Hines, an international real estate investor, and Columbia Development, a South Carolina developer, with an expected completion of the full site in 2022.

“Fenton continues to attract best-in-class retail brands, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Dotan Zuckerman, principal at Columbia Development and director of leasing for the project. “That continued confidence in the project speaks to the kind of long-lasting, multigenerational community we are creating here.”

The developers said 82% of Fenton’s planned retail space is already leased. A Wegmans grocery store was long part of the plans for Fenton, but the grocer backed out, citing an already existing Cary location among its reasons.

Previously announced tenants include the cocktail bar Dram & Draught, Crawford Brothers Steakhouse, M Sushi, a new Tex-Mex restaurant called Superica from Atlanta celebrity chef Ford Fry and the Italian restaurant Colletta from the Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality.

The site also will feature a Paragon Theaters location, and retailers such as Arhaus Furniture, Sephora, Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, LunchboxWax and Zen Nail Bar.