Cary Council picks former planning board member to fill vacancy. Here’s what to know.

A former member of Cary’s planning and zoning board will fill a vacancy on the Cary Town Council.

The Cary Town Council unanimously voted Thursday for Ryan Eades to represent District D. He will complete the term of Councilwoman Ya Liu, who was elected to represent Distirct 21 in the N.C. House of Representatives.

Eades was appointed after a final round of interviews at a special called meeting Thursday evening. He was one of two finalists selected from a pool of six candidates who applied for the seat. The council also interviewed Sarika Bansal, an executive for The Clearing House and local business owner.

“While those we interviewed were both exceptional people, we felt that Ryan’s experience and intimate knowledge of the Town’s business processes positions him to be a productive member of the Council on day one,” Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said in a statement.

Eades, 39, is a digital product manager for the NC State Employees’ Credit Union and previously volunteered for six years on Cary’s Planning and Zoning Board.

He has lived in western Cary, which makes up District D, for over 12 years and graduated from James Madison University and earned an MBA from N.C. State University.

Eades said his top three priorities for Cary are economic development, maintaining the town’s low property tax rate, and investing in non-vehicular transportation.

“Cary is regularly recognized as a great place to live, work and play and I would work hard to maintain the high quality of life that marks Cary as one of the most desirable communities in the country,” Eades said.

Mayor pro tem Don Frantz made the motion to approve Eades. It was seconded by Jack Smith.

Liu had served District D since 2019. She was the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Cary Council and will be one of the first to serve in the state House of Representatives. She resigned from the council in December.

Eades will serve on the council until fall, when the town’s municipal elections are held.

He will be sworn in to the council on Jan. 26.