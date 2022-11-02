Carving proposed to honour Stella the moose in Apsley

APSLEY -- As Aspley community members mourn the loss of Stella the moose — a beloved visitor who stole the hearts of residents young and old, earning the moniker of the village’s “unofficial mascot” — some are thinking of ways to commemorate the moose and the joy she brought villagers.

Residents began spotting Stella in the area more than two months ago.

The young cow moose could often be found venturing through yards, taking naps in front of Apsley Central Public School — where students eagerly watched the moose from their classroom windows — and grazing outside the North Kawartha Township municipal office.

Over a few short weeks, Stella became a famed fixture in the community.

But the moose’s presence near Highway 28 proved problematic, and Stella was put down by a Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer on Oct. 15.

“A ministry conservation officer responded to a call regarding a cow moose displaying abnormal behaviour on the shoulder of highway 28 near Apsley,” stated ministry spokesperson Anita Tamrazi in an email.

“Due to the behaviour of the animal and the proximity of the animal to the road, a hazard and risk to public safety was apparent and the moose was dispatched by the ministry. OPP mitigated traffic.”

Stella’s death quickly reverberated through Apsley.

Residents were split over the decision to put the moose down, taking to social media to share their thoughts.

“(Stella) should have been moved somewhere else where she would not have much contact with humans. She was a lovely animal who did not deserve to be put down,” wrote Mario Paliska.

“There are going to be some broken hearts … especially the kids at the school,” another Facebook user stated.

Lifelong Aspley resident Steven Kenzora shared an idea to a Aspley community Facebook group: why not honour Stella through art?

Kenzora, a well-known chainsaw carver who’s travelled the world showcasing his artwork, suggested launching a crowdsourcing campaign to cover the costs for a carving of Stella. He volunteered his expertise for the cause.

“(Stella) was something that really bonded those kids together and the people around town the whole summer. I just figured we should carry that on,” Kenzora told The Examiner.

He said a carving of Stella could be placed along Highway 28 to welcome people into Apsley, similar to other landmarks like the Buckhorn Buck.

Levi Caya, another renowned chainsaw carver who operates the Aspley-based business Out of My Mind, told The Examiner he would also donate his time for the project if funds are raised.

Kenzora said he made the suggestion on Facebook partly because Stella’s death was creating a lot of division online. “I was trying to turn a sad thing into a happy thing.”

In a statement posted to her Facebook page, North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte said “Stella got sick and started to behave strangely.”

In the ministry’s initial response to The Examiner, however, Dawn Sucee, the ministry’s Bancroft District resource management co-ordinator, stated “MNRF is not aware that the moose was suffering from any illness,” adding that while the moose demonstrated an “unusual comfort in urban surroundings, all reports the ministry received indicated that the moose otherwise behaved normally.”

In the same email, Sucee initially indicated that police had the animal down. But in a follow-up response from Tamrazi, the ministry clarified that a ministry officer had, in fact, put Stella down. Tamrazi noted the moose’s “abnormal behaviour” but did not indicate the animal was ill.

“Ministry staff work with police services to determine an appropriate plan of action in situations where an animal is posing an immediate threat to personal safety. Dispatch of wildlife is a last resort, but is sometimes needed to ensure public safety,” Tamrazi said.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

