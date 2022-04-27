Carvel's Signature Crunchies Now Come in a Strawberry Flavor

Strawberry Crunchies

Carvel

Carvel is stepping up their signature crunchies game with a brand new flavor.

Starting this week, the ice cream chain is offering strawberry crunchies. The flavor joins the signature chocolate and vanilla crunchies, which are wildly popular Carvel toppings.

The new crunchies can be sprinkled atop various Carvel desserts, including both new and old products. For starters, Flying Saucers — the frozen treat chain's version of ice cream sandwiches — are filled with soft-serve vanilla ice cream and rolled in strawberry crunchies. Another ultra-strawberry way to enjoy the new topping is in Carvel's Strawberry Dasher, which features layers of soft-serve vanilla ice cream, strawberry crunchies and strawberries all topped with whipped cream. And, of course, shop visitors can simply enjoy a classic Carvel cone or cup of ice cream rolled in the new flavor.

America's first retail ice cream franchise is known for the classic crunchies toppings. With the new flavor addition, crunchies enthusiasts can now enjoy all three flavors — chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry — for a Neapolitan treat.

RELATED: Carvel Turned Their Fudgie the Whale Cake Into Ice Cream Pints for the First Time Ever

Strawberry Crunchies

Carvel

RELATED: Hocus Pocus Shakes Are Coming to Carvel, Just in Time for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

The new fruity flavor is the third new crunchies topping Carvel announced this year. Over the summer, the company's ice cream shops offered sugary churro crunchies. And over the holiday season, they introduced another limited-edition flavor: cookie butter crunchies. These were made of vanilla crunch mixed with Lotus Biscoff cookies covered in a sweet vanilla shell.

Carvel has also released limited-edition treats based on movie classics. For all of October last year, the ice cream retailer offered three new fun shakes inspired by Disney's Hocus Pocus. Carvel partnered with Freeform, who aired the film throughout the month as part of the 31 Nights of Halloween. Each sugar-sweet drink was named after one of the iconic Sanderson sisters. Fans were able to enjoy Winnie's Glorious Cake Batter Shake, Sarah's Chilling Churro Shake and Mary's Divine Cookies & Cream Shake for a limited time.