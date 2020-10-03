Carvel’s New Hocus Pocus Shake Is Mixed With Oreos and Served in a Festive Cup

From House Beautiful

Carvel has partnered with Freeform in honor of its 31 Days of Halloween schedule. After all, Disney’s Hocus Pocus is going to be playing quite often — just how we like it! Now while you watch the movie all October long, you can enjoy Carvel’s new Hocus Pocus Shake.

The magic potion, aka the shake, is a mix of Carvel’s signature vanilla soft-serve and Oreo cookie pieces that’s topped with whipped cream and Halloween sprinkles. What makes it over-the-top special is that it’s served in a limited-edition 31 Nights of Halloween X Hocus Pocus cup, complete with cartooned pictures of the Sanderson Sisters.

“Carvel fans look forward to our holiday specialty shakes and we are thrilled to bring even more Halloween excitement to our shoppes this year with our Freeform collaboration,” Nicolle DuBose, chief marketing officer at Carvel, said in a press release. “The 31 Nights of Halloween Hocus Pocus shake is not only a delicious treat but the limited-edition cup only makes it sweeter for guests to enjoy as they watch their favorite Halloween movies!”

You can get the Hocus Pocus Shake from Sept. 28 through Nov. 1 at full-service Carvel locations and select express shoppes in California, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Virginia. Since we don’t want to get off the couch any more than you do during a Halloween-movie binge, you can order delivery through third-party services, including Uber Eats, which is offering free delivery on Carvel orders from Oct. 9 to 11.

Leave it to Carvel to bring together a few of our favorite things: ice cream, Oreos, Halloween, and Hocus Pocus.

